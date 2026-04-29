Court Orders Mother and Daughter to Leave Family Home After Losing Appeal

The Court of Appeal has upheld a High Court order requiring Janette Simpson and her daughter Holly to leave their home in County Monaghan, but has granted a stay until the end of July to allow Holly to complete her school exams. The case revolves around a defaulted commercial loan taken out in 2007 and subsequent possession proceedings.

The Court of Appeal has ruled that Janette Simpson and her daughter Holly must vacate their former family home in County Monaghan within weeks, despite acknowledging the daughter's need to remain in place to complete her school examinations.

The court dismissed an appeal against a previous High Court order demanding they leave the property near Clontibret, but granted a stay on the execution of that order until the conclusion of Holly Simpson’s exams at the end of July. The legal battle stems from a mortgage taken out in 2007, when Janette Simpson and her then-husband remortgaged their four-bedroom detached house as security for a commercial loan.

By 2009, repayments had fallen into arrears, and by the time the High Court issued the injunction, the outstanding debt to Start Mortgages DAC had reached €288,010, including €118,490 in arrears. Start Mortgages later transferred the loan to Mars Capital Finance Ireland DAC.

The history of attempts to resolve the debt includes a 2017 offer from Start Mortgages of an Alternative Repayment Arrangement (ARA), proposing reduced payments for six months and suggesting the borrowers seek advice from the Money Advice and Budgeting Service or a personal insolvency practitioner. This offer was reportedly refused, leading Start Mortgages to inform the Simpsons they were no longer eligible for the Mortgage Arrears Resolution Process.

They were advised of alternative options, such as the mortgage-to-rent scheme, where local authorities could purchase the property and lease it back to the former mortgagors. A possession order was granted in 2022, following a hearing the borrowers did not attend, and executed in March 2023.

However, the mother and daughter re-occupied the property before April 11th, 2023, resuming their residence. Janette Simpson subsequently obtained a protective certificate in June 2023, intended to shield her from creditor action while applying for a personal insolvency arrangement. This application listed her assets, including a half-share in the property, and stated her monthly income as approximately €1,300.

Start Mortgages then sought to have this certificate set aside, arguing that Janette Simpson was unlawfully in possession of the house and that it could not be considered her principal private residence. During the proceedings to set aside the protective certificate, Janette Simpson disclosed, for the first time, that her marriage had ended in 2021, alleging she had been subjected to controlling behavior and financial abuse by her husband, and that she had not fully understood the implications of the possession proceedings.

She explained that, lacking funds for rent and facing lengthy waiting lists for social housing, she felt she had no alternative but to re-enter the property and expressed a willingness to negotiate a solution. However, the protective certificate was ultimately set aside due to her failure to disclose the prior execution of the possession order. Following this, Start Mortgages initiated trespass proceedings in September 2023 and sought an injunction requiring the Simpsons to leave the property.

In November 2023, Janette Simpson’s solicitor proposed a restructuring of the underlying loan, arguing that Start Mortgages had an implied duty to consider such a proposal under the terms of the loan/mortgage contract. The High Court rejected this argument and refused to overturn the injunction, leading the Simpsons to appeal.

The Court of Appeal, however, dismissed the appeal, stating that the Simpsons had not presented any evidence to challenge the High Court’s finding that Start Mortgages had established a valid claim for trespass. The court concluded that allowing the Simpsons to remain in the property as trespassers pending a full hearing would not serve the interests of justice





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Court Of Appeal Possession Order Mortgage Arrears Trespass Insolvency

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cork Teenager Dies After Falling From Moving Vehicle – Gardaí Appeal for WitnessesConor Coleman, a teenager from Cork, has died after an incident where he reportedly fell from a moving vehicle in Little Island on April 17th. Gardaí are seeking information and dashcam footage from anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

Read more »

High Court appoints provisional liquidators to 13 construction companiesTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Appeal Lodged Against Dublin City Centre Redevelopment PlansA third-party appeal has been submitted to An Coimisiún Pleanála challenging Dublin City Council's approval of redevelopment plans for a city centre site. The appellant, Oliver Donoghue, argues the plans represent excessive intensification, will negatively impact the historic character of the area, and prioritize commercial gain over urban design.

Read more »

Man, 80s, in critical condition in hospital after being struck by car in LongfordGardaí have launched a witness appeal following the collision

Read more »

Gardaí Appeal for Information Following Galway Shop TheftPolice in Ballinasloe, Galway are seeking the public's help to identify two suspects involved in a theft from a local shop on July 20, 2025. CCTV images have been released and detailed descriptions of the individuals are provided.

Read more »

Pedestrian Dies Following Dublin Collision - Gardaí Appeal for WitnessesA pedestrian seriously injured in a collision on Earl Street, Dublin, has died. Gardaí are seeking witnesses and dash-cam footage from the area between 9.45am and 10.15am on Tuesday. This brings the total road fatalities for the year to 53.

Read more »