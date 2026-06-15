Crime fiction round-up: Dervla McTiernan, Jess Kidd, Chris Brookmyre and more

Dervla McTiernan's Three Reasons for Revenge is a superbly plotted police procedural that delves deep into the flaws of its protagonist, detective sergeant Judith Lee. Jess Kidd's Murder at Gulls Nest introduces the amateur sleuth Nora Breen, a former nun investigating the disappearance of an old friend. Chris Brookmyre's investigative journalist Jack Parlabane returns in his sequel, which takes a dark look at the culture wars. Meanwhile, Michelle McDonagh and Jordan Harper have new works in the crime fiction genre.

Gripping new works by Dervla McTiernan, Jess Kidd , Chris Brookmyre , Michelle McDonagh and Jordan Harper You might not want to see them in charge of investigating real-life crimes, but the best fictional detectives tend to be one step out of sync, as is the case with Judith Lee, the protagonist in Dervla McTiernan'sHaving established herself with a Galway-set, award-winning series of novels featuring detective Cormac Reilly, the Australia-based Irish author turns her attention to Melbourne, where Judith Lee is a detective sergeant with the homicide squad.

Which makes it a little odd that Alexis Turner, a university student, specifically requests that Judith should investigate her allegation of a sex crime committed by the respected psychologist Robert Walker. How could Alexis know that Judith has history with Walker? And is Walker being falsely accused, or is he a predator hiding in plain sight? Three Reasons for Revenge is a superbly plotted police procedural but what sets it apart is McTiernan's willingness to dig deep into Judith's flaws.

Det Sgt Lee is an angry Sinéad O'Connor who is one step out of sync with everyone around her, like an alien masquerading as a human, and as hard-nosed and unsentimental as they come, cynical about the ideal of justice but determined to do the best job she can in a flawed system. Herself the victim of institutional corruption, with blood on her hands, Lee is a wonderfully complex and fascinating character, reminiscent of Michael Connelly's Harry Bosch but very much her own woman.

Dervla McTiernan has published a number of stand-alone titles in addition to the Cormac Reilly novels; Three Reasons for Revenge may well be another one-off novel, but the discerning crime fiction reader will hope it marks the start of a new series. Russian author Jana Bakunina: 'In the West, people don't know what it's like to be absolutely helpless' Jess Kidd published Murder at Gulls Nest last year, which was set in the post-second World War years and introduced the amateur sleuth Nora Breen, a former nun who left her convent behind forever in order to investigate the disappearance of an old friend.

(Faber, £16.99), which opens with the violent death of Mrs Doreen Chimes, a world renowned spirit medium, during a seance in which Nora's regular sparring partner, Det Insp Rideout, is a participant. A neat variation on the locked-room mystery, the novel finds Nora taking up a position as a reporter for the Gore-on-Sea Herald, which gives her licence to poke her nose into the darker corners of the ostensibly squeaky-clean seaside town.

Investigating the death of a spiritualist brings its own challenges for Nora, an ex-nun who refuses to believe in all that claptrap - summoning spirits, conversing with the dead despite having spent three decades pondering the afterlife, all of which provides Kidd with plenty of opportunity to deploy her dark deadpan wit. Resolutely independent, sharply observant and offering an unusually compassionate take on the classic amateur detective, Breen is a breath of fresh air.

Chris Brookmyre's investigative journalist Jack Parlabane debuted in Quite Ugly One Morning back in 1996, and despite publishing a further 24 novels since, Brookmyre is only now getting around to the sequel,Commissioned by a shadowy MI5 figure to investigate a decades-old murder committed by a Russian spy, Parlabane takes an Atlantic cruise from Southampton to New York and quickly finds himself the most likely suspect for a murder effected by lethal poison.

The story revolves around the Maskyn family, whose parents created the beloved puppet-based TV show The Imaginators back in the 1960s, but who now find themselves embroiled in the culture wars as they try to reinvent the show for the 21st century and incur the wrath of the howling anti-woke mob. Brookmyre's trademark jauntily comic style moves things along at a fair old clip but there's no doubting the point of the exercise as the old-school reporter Parlabane I'm on the side of journalism takes pot shots at dark-money think tanks, ideological vandalism, social media extremism, weaponised disinformation and the subversion of democracy by bad actors on the Right and Left.

(Hachette Books Ireland, £15.99) opens with Hazel, a Galway-based GP, hearing her property developer husband Darragh crash his jeep during a late-night phone-call as he drives towards Dublin. Gardaí find the wrecked jeep but there's no sign of Darragh - has he wandered off, concussed, to die in a nearby farm building?

As the days go by with no hint of Darragh reappearing, the disasters pile up: Darragh, Hazel learns, is being investigated for fraud and his connections to a Dubai-based organised crime operation. It's a terrific set-up, and the first half of If These Walls Could Talk, which is told mainly from Hazel's perspective, is a gripping account of a woman who feels as if she has slipped through a crack in realit





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Crime Fiction Dervla Mctiernan Jess Kidd Chris Brookmyre Michelle Mcdonagh Jordan Harper

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