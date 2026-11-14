Criminal Assets Bureau Confiscates Youghal Property Linked to Romance Fraud

The Criminal Assets Bureau seized a Youghal home purchased with proceeds from a romance scam. The High Court ruled Thomas Humphreys used illicit funds from an organized crime group.

The Criminal Assets Bureau has officially seized a residential property located at 1 Coast Guard Cottages on Strand Street in Youghal. This significant enforcement action follows a High Court determination that the home was acquired using money derived from a serious romance fraud scheme. The confiscation was finalized on Thursday, marking a decisive step in dismantling the financial infrastructure of the criminal network involved.

Legal Proceedings and Court Ruling

The seizure was the result of a successful legal application brought before the High Court, where Thomas Humphreys of Ballyspillane in Killarney, Co Kerry, was named as the respondent. The judge granted the relief sought by the bureau under section 3 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 1996, declaring the house to be the proceeds of crime. In a judgment delivered in January of this year, Judge Liam Kennedy concluded on the balance of probabilities that Humphreys utilized the illicit funds generated by his brother-in-law, Patrick O'Brien, to complete the purchase of the Youghal property.

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Details of the Organized Crime Ring

An investigation launched by the bureau in 2012, following a referral from gardaí in Killarney, uncovered the activities of a Kerry-based organized crime group. The fraud operation, which spanned the years 2012 to 2015, targeted a vulnerable woman and resulted in the theft of €260,000. Evidence presented to the court indicated that the majority of the payments toward the property acquisition came from unknown sources or directly represented the proceeds of this criminal conduct. The court also noted Humphreys' previous conviction in absentia by an Australian court for a separate fraud against an elderly woman, which involved AUD$100,500, equivalent to approximately €58,000 at the time.

International Criminal Connections

The bureau highlighted that the investigation revealed extensive involvement by Humphreys and members of his extended family in organized crime across both Ireland and Australia. This international dimension underscored the sophistication and reach of the criminal enterprise. Thomas Humphreys, a 37-year-old with an address in Mallow, Co Cork, is currently believed to be residing in the UK. The bureau's decision to pursue the asset recovery order was driven by the clear link between the property acquired in July 2015 and the ongoing criminal activities of the group.

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Impact on Asset Recovery and Justice

This confiscation demonstrates the Criminal Assets Bureau's commitment to stripping criminals of the benefits they derive from illegal activities. By targeting high-value assets such as real estate, authorities aim to disrupt the financial incentives that fuel organized crime groups. The ruling serves as a deterrent to individuals who attempt to launder money through legitimate property purchases. The bureau continues to monitor such cases closely to ensure that proceeds of crime are identified and seized wherever possible.

Next Steps and Future Enforcement

The successful application for the confiscation order marks a critical victory for law enforcement agencies in Ireland. It reinforces the legal mechanisms available to pursue assets linked to serious financial crimes. The bureau will continue to collaborate with domestic and international partners to track and seize illicit gains. This case highlights the importance of cross-border cooperation in tackling organized crime that operates across multiple jurisdictions. The seizure of the Youghal property stands as a testament to the effectiveness of these joint investigative efforts.