Criminal Proceedings Considered in Daniel Aruebose Death Inquest Dublin

Gardaí consider criminal charges following the inquest into the death of Daniel Aruebose, whose remains were found in an unmarked grave in Donabate, Co Dublin, four years after his last sighting.

Criminal proceedings are being actively considered regarding the death of Daniel Aruebose, a young boy whose skeletal remains were discovered in an unmarked grave in north Dublin last year. This development was confirmed during an inquest at the Dublin District Coroner's Court on Thursday, four years after the toddler was last seen alive at his home in Donabate.

Det Insp Seán Earley formally applied for an adjournment of the case under Section 25 (1) of the Coroners Act, stating that the Garda investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child's death is ongoing. The adjournment was granted for a six-month period, with the case scheduled for a further update on May 12th, 2027. The inquiry focuses on events that occurred when Daniel was just three years old, specifically in 2021, when he died without his passing being reported to the authorities.

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DNA Evidence Confirms Identity

Gillian Lavelle, a forensic scientist with Forensic Science Ireland, provided critical testimony regarding the identification of the remains. She explained that three distinct DNA profiling techniques were utilized, including a standard autosomal DNA test, to establish a biological link between the skeletal remains and the parents. Samples were originally collected from Daniel's mother, Maria Aruebose, and his paternal uncle, Matthew Dirrane, with an additional sample provided later by his father, Ciarán Dirrane.

The forensic results presented in court indicated a probability factor of two million to one. This statistical evidence strongly supports the conclusion that the remains belong to the biological child of Maria Aruebose and Ciarán Dirrane, effectively ruling out the possibility that the bones belong to an unrelated individual. No reference was made to the specific cause of death by Coroner Myra Cullinane during the brief hearing, as the primary focus remained on identification and the status of the criminal investigation.

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Discovery and Investigation Timeline

The case came to light in August 2025 when a routine check on a back-to-school allowance claim revealed that Daniel was not registered at a named school. This administrative discrepancy prompted officials at the Department of Social Protection to alert Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, which subsequently notified the Gardaí about its welfare concerns on August 29th, 2025. Following an extensive search operation by gardaí that lasted over two weeks, the boy's skeletal remains were discovered and carefully exhumed from a burial site on open ground in Donabate in September 2025.

A murder investigation was immediately launched upon the discovery of the body. Daniel, who was born on December 12th, 2017, had lived in an apartment in Donabate with his parents for most of his life. Although he had spent a period in foster care, he was reunited with his parents, whose care was supervised by Tusla until 2020. The child would have been eight years old at the time of the inquest hearing.

International Police Cooperation

The Garda investigation has involved extensive international cooperation to gather evidence and identify potential suspects. Gardaí have liaised with law enforcement authorities in multiple jurisdictions, including the US, Brazil, France, Australia, Portugal, and the UK, as well as Interpol and the UAE embassy. This global outreach reflects the complexity of the case and the efforts to leave no stone unturned in determining the full circumstances of the tragedy.

During the investigation, two individuals, one male and one female, both in their twenties, were arrested. The male suspect had been extradited to Ireland from Brazil but was subsequently released without charge. The female suspect was also released without charge. Despite the release of these suspects, the investigation remains active, and the consideration of criminal proceedings indicates that the case is far from closed.

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Funeral Arrangements and Next Steps

No relatives of the deceased attended the brief court hearing, although Maria Aruebose was represented by her solicitor, Martin O'Donnell. The coroner's office noted that the body of Daniel remains in the Dublin City Mortuary in Whitehall, as no one has contacted the office regarding funeral arrangements. This situation highlights the ongoing legal and administrative complexities surrounding the disposal of the remains as the criminal investigation proceeds.

The next scheduled update for the inquest is set for May 12th, 2027, allowing further time for the Gardaí to complete their forensic analysis and build a potential case for prosecution. The proceedings underscore the severe neglect that allowed the boy's death to go unreported for years, raising significant questions about the effectiveness of child welfare oversight systems in place at the time.