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Crisis as Wholesale Fuel Oil Prices Surge Ahead of Potential Global Supply Disruptions

Energy & Environment News

Crisis as Wholesale Fuel Oil Prices Surge Ahead of Potential Global Supply Disruptions
Wholesale Fuel Oil PricesStrait Of Hormuz ClosureGlobal Oil Prices
📆22/05/2026 12:43:00
📰IrishTimes
32 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 33% · Publisher: 98%

The crisis now brewing is a direct result of the partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial pathway for transporting crude oil from the Persian Gulf. Due to the event, there's been a significant rise in oil prices, and the floor seems like a slippery slope towards a full-blown supply crisis, with immediate consequences for the price level and consumer behavior.

The CSO reported a surge of over 50% in the wholesale fuel oil prices in April, indicating a severe rise in input costs. This escalation was accompanied by a 16.9% increase in forms of gas oil other than auto diesel.

Nevertheless, the wholesale price index increased by 42.3% when compared to April 2025, signifying an escalation in the prices that businesses pay for their inputs. With the current Strait of Hormuz closure, a key oil trade lane, contributing to a potential global supply crisis. The surge in oil prices has amplified concerns about a potential oil price shock, which could escalate into a genuine supply crisis if the Strait remains closed longer.

The International Energy Agency, with oil markets heading into the 'red zone', has also predicted a looming energy crisis, as stocks dwindle during the summer travel season

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IrishTimes /  🏆 3. in İE

Wholesale Fuel Oil Prices Strait Of Hormuz Closure Global Oil Prices Oil Price Shock Energy Crisis

 

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