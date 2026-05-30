Crispy Pork Belly Noodles with Bok Choy and Pickled Mustard Greens

A savory noodle dish featuring slow-roasted crispy pork belly, fresh bok choy, and a spicy-sweet sauce, garnished with pickled mustard greens and peanuts.

This recipe for crispy pork belly noodles combines rich, tender pork with fresh bok choy and a savory-sweet sauce, all brought together by a final touch of pickled mustard greens and roasted peanuts.

The key to achieving perfectly crispy pork belly lies in the slow roasting process, which renders the fat and crisps the skin without drying out the meat. Start by preheating your oven to 150 degrees Celsius (gas mark 2). Loosely wrap a whole piece of pork belly in aluminum foil, ensuring it is sealed but not tight, and place it on an oven tray.

Roast for 2.5 hours, then remove from the oven and let it cool slightly before cutting into bite-sized pieces. This low-and-slow method is essential for tender meat and a crackling crust. While the pork rests, prepare the noodles and sauce. Bring a pot of freshly boiled water to a rolling boil and cook your choice of egg noodles or ramen noodles for three to four minutes until just tender.

Drain, rinse under cold water to stop the cooking, and set aside. For the sauce, combine 200ml chicken stock, 2 tablespoons chilli oil, 1 tablespoon sesame oil, 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, 1 teaspoon Chinese five spice, 1 tablespoon caster sugar, 3 minced garlic cloves, and a pinch of white pepper in a large jug. Stir until the sugar dissolves.

The balance of spicy, sweet, and umami makes this sauce a perfect companion for the rich pork and crunchy vegetables. Heat a large frying pan or wok over high heat and add a drizzle of vegetable oil. Once shimmering, add the pork belly pieces and fry for three to four minutes, turning occasionally, until golden brown and crispy on all sides. The sizzling sound indicates the caramelization that adds depth to the dish.

Add 1 head of bok choy (leaves separated, large ones halved) and a bunch of spring onions (cut into 3cm lengths) and stir-fry for one minute until the greens wilt slightly. Pour the prepared sauce into the pan; it will bubble and steam immediately. Let it come to a boil, then toss the noodles back in, stirring to coat evenly. Cook for two minutes until the noodles are heated through and have absorbed some of the sauce.

The broth should be slightly thickened but still loose. To serve, use tongs to lift the noodles and vegetables into deep bowls, then ladle the remaining broth over the top. Garnish with finely sliced pickled mustard greens (available at Asian supermarkets; if unavailable, kimchi makes a tangy substitute), chopped roasted peanuts, and extra spring onion slices. The pickled mustard greens add a sharp, salty contrast that cuts through the richness of the pork, while the peanuts provide a satisfying crunch.

This dish is a complete meal in itself, but it pairs beautifully with a simple cucumber salad or a cold beer. For best results, prepare the pork belly a day ahead and reheat it just before frying. The leftovers, if any, are equally delicious enjoyed cold or reheated in a pan. Serve immediately to retain the crispiness of the pork and the freshness of the bok choy





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Crispy Pork Belly Noodles Bok Choy Pickled Mustard Greens Recipe

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