Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Retirement From Portugal National Team

Cristiano Ronaldo confirms he will retire from the Portugal national team following the November international break, ending a historic 23-year career with the squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially announced his decision to retire from the Portugal national football team. The legendary forward shared the news via a social media post on Thursday, bringing an end to one of the most illustrious international careers in the history of the sport.

Ronaldo Ends 23-Year International Career

The 41-year-old star stated that he would hand back the number 7 shirt after the upcoming November international break. This marks the conclusion of a 23-year journey with the national squad, during which he amassed an unprecedented 234 appearances and scored 146 goals. These figures secure his position as the all-time record holder for both international appearances and international goals.

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Historic Trophies Led by Ronaldo

Ronaldo captained the Portuguese national team to their first major trophy at Euro 2016. He also played a pivotal role in helping the nation win the 2019 Nations League and the 2025 Nations League. His leadership and goal-scoring prowess were instrumental in establishing Portugal as a dominant force on the international stage during his tenure.

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Emotional Farewell to Family and Fans

In his announcement video, Ronaldo described the choice as deeply personal and difficult. He noted that some decisions are not made with the head alone but also with the heart. He expressed hope that if he ever made fans happy, caused them to hug a loved one, helped them forget a worry, or made them feel proud of their country, then the entire endeavor was worth it.

Gratitude for Support Over Two Decades

The football icon extended his thanks to his family, the Portuguese people, and all teammates, coaches, and staff he worked with over the years. He emphasized that Portugal will always remain a part of him, acknowledging the deep emotional connection he has maintained with the nation throughout his career. The announcement has sparked widespread reflection on his monumental impact on global football.