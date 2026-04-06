Critical Days Ahead for Scarlett Faulkner Following Brutal Roadside Attack

Scarlett Faulkner, a 29-year-old mother from Limerick, remains critically ill after a violent roadside attack. Doctors are cautiously optimistic about her recovery as they gradually reduce her sedation over the next week. The community is rallying around her, offering prayers and support, as authorities investigate the assault.

The next seven to ten days are critical for Scarlett Faulkner , according to a family member, as doctors carefully monitor her condition to assess her chances of recovery. The 29-year-old mother of one, hailing from Limerick city, remains in a critical state at Cork University Hospital . She sustained devastating injuries in a brutal roadside attack near Birdhill , Co Tipperary, almost two weeks ago.

The assault, which occurred on a busy road on Saturday evening, March 21st, resulted in severe head injuries. A woman and a 16-year-old girl have been charged in connection with the serious assault of Scarlett, and they appeared in court via video link last Wednesday. Josephine Duffy, the partner of Scarlett’s brother Thomas, shared an update on social media, detailing the gradual reduction in sedation that will take place over the coming days. The medical team will reduce the sedation daily for the next seven to ten days, after which they will assess the outcome and hopefully Scarlett will regain consciousness. This approach is intended to manage and prevent further brain swelling, Ms. Duffy explained. She also emphasized that the process will be slow and meticulously monitored by the medical professionals. The sedation will be decreased gradually, and then the doctors will attempt to wake Scarlett. Ms. Duffy expressed cautious optimism, suggesting that the update indicates positive progress. She highlighted the fact that there is no brain swelling as a promising sign, and acknowledged the widespread prayers for Scarlett. Earlier, Victoria, one of Scarlett’s fifteen siblings, shared a heartfelt post on Facebook, expressing her love and faith in Scarlett's inherent goodness. Victoria expressed her belief that God has greater plans for her sister and her young daughter and urged everyone to keep praying. Victoria also requested that people say the Miracle Prayer for Scarlett. She asked everyone to dedicate a minute of their time to say the prayer, specifically mentioning Scarlett's name. She believes that God hears every prayer and that He possesses the power to transform difficult situations. Victoria implored God to grant her sister a miracle and reaffirmed their unwavering support. Scarlett, a well-regarded member of a Traveller family from Limerick county, was brutally attacked by a group of assailants armed with weapons at the side of the R494 in Birdhill. The motivation behind this violent assault remains unclear, and authorities are continuing their investigation. The vehicle Scarlett was traveling in was intentionally rammed off the road. She was then pulled from the car and attacked. She was discovered by emergency services with catastrophic head injuries on the side of the road and has been fighting for her life since. The Gardaí are exploring several possible motives for the attack, including the possibility that Scarlett was in a vehicle that was targeted in a collision by another vehicle. Detectives at Nenagh Garda Station are actively investigating the assault. Authorities are appealing to the public for any information related to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on (067) 05450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station. The investigation is ongoing, and the authorities are committed to bringing those responsible to justice. The community continues to rally around Scarlett and her family, offering support and prayers for her recovery.\The circumstances surrounding the attack remain shrouded in mystery, and the Gardaí are working diligently to piece together the events of that fateful evening. The lack of a clear motive has added complexity to the investigation, and detectives are pursuing various leads. The severity of Scarlett's injuries underscores the brutal nature of the assault, leaving her family and community in a state of shock and disbelief. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the vulnerability of individuals and the need for increased safety measures. The focus remains on Scarlett's recovery, and her family is taking each day as it comes, maintaining hope for a positive outcome. The outpouring of support from the community serves as a testament to Scarlett's character and the impact she has had on those around her. It is a time for unity and prayer as everyone hopes for Scarlett's full recovery and a return to her life.\The legal proceedings against the individuals charged in connection with the assault are underway, and the courts will ultimately determine the outcome of the case. The community anticipates seeking justice for Scarlett. The investigation into the attack continues, as investigators seek to identify all those involved and to determine the precise circumstances that led to the assault. The authorities are calling on the public to come forward with any information that might assist in the investigation. The police want to ensure that those responsible for this heinous act are brought to justice. The efforts of the Gardaí, coupled with the support from the community, provide a sense of hope that justice will prevail. The community’s prayers are with Scarlett as she fights for her life. The community will continue to support the family during this difficult period. The hope is that Scarlett recovers. The investigation continues, and authorities seek any information to help their investigation





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