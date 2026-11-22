Rian O'Neill scored 1-6, including three two-pointers and a penalty, as Crossmaglen defeated Ulster debutants Edendork 1-18 to 0-17 to reach the Ulster Club SFC final.

Rian O'Neill delivered a kicking masterclass as Crossmaglen Rangers defeated Edendork 1-18 to 0-17 to reach the Ulster senior club football final for the first time since 2015.

O'Neill scored 1-6, including three two-pointers, and was named man of the match at Pairc Esler in Newry. The Armagh champions now face Scotstown in a repeat of the 2015 decider. Edendork, competing in the Ulster senior championship for the first time, came from seven points behind to push Crossmaglen all the way before a late Miceal Murray save denied them.

Also read Scotstown beat St Eunan's on penalties after controversial late point in Ulster semi-final

"It's building nicely, and once you win the first game, you get that monkey off your back, and you can attack the semi-final a bit more," said O'Neill. "I think we played an all-round better game today than we did a few weeks ago. That win over Gowna gave us a bit of a springboard and a bit of momentum to really find our feet in the competition.

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" "We were a lot more in control of the game, we weren't as erratic, although there were a lot of misses in the first half, and we wouldn't be happy with it. But my God, we're delighted to be back playing at this time of the year.

" Crossmaglen made a confident start with the wind at their backs and led 0-4 to 0-1 through scores from the O'Neill brothers, Oisin, Aaron and Rian, the latter landing a two-pointer. Edendork settled after a nervous start and hit four scores in a row through Luke Ferguson, Ben Cullen, Harry Og Conlan and goalkeeper Niall Morgan from a free to lead by the 22nd minute.

O Neill Strikes and Edendork Fight Back

Morgan then gifted Cross a goal chance when a short kickout was intercepted by Aaron O'Neill, but Paul Hughes stumbled when he appeared certain to score. Rian O'Neill landed a monster two-point free and Oisin added two more. Conlan and Patrick McLernon responded for Edendork, who trailed 0-9 to 0-8 at half-time. Tensions flared at half-time after Oisin O'Neill was denied a late goal chance before the whistle, and players collided briefly while leaving the field.

Rian O'Neill fired in 1-2 early in the second half, a two-point free and a penalty after Odhran Carragher was hauled down as he went for goal. Morgan landed a 60-metre free for an orange flag, but Crossmaglen runners kept coming, with Callum Cumiskey and Aaron Haughey putting bodies on the line and substitute Keelan McEntee forcing turnovers.

McEntee sent Cian McConville in for a score that stretched the lead to seven points, and with less than 10 minutes to play Cross could see the finish line. Edendork refused to surrender, and two-pointers from Correy Bell and Neil Kilpatrick kept their hopes alive. Bell and Kilpatrick both raised orange flags, while Morgan also landed a two-point free. A late goal chance for Stephen Corr was kept out by Murray as Crossmaglen held on for a thrilling win.

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Crowley Limits McCurry Before Final

Christopher Crowley made a massive contribution for Crossmaglen, holding Tyrone star Darren McCurry scoreless from play. Neil Kilpatrick limited the threat of Cian McConville at the other end. Crossmaglen's date with Scotstown is a repeat of the 2015 final, an epic tie that has whetted the appetite for belated second helpings.

"We have a bit of history with Scotstown, and they're moving nicely, they have a great blend of youth and experience," said O'Neill. Crossmaglen, with 11 provincial titles and six All-Irelands, are the most successful club team in the land. Scotstown reached the final by beating St Eunan's on penalties after a controversial late equalising point.

Crossmaglen Team Lineup and Scorers

Crossmaglen: M Murray; E McEntee, P Hughes, C Crowley; C Caraher, C Cumiskey, H Cumiskey (0-1); S Morris (0-1), P Blessing; A Haughey, O O'Neill (0-4, 2f), R Martin; C McConville (0-3), A O'Neill (0-2), R O'Neill (1-6, 1-0 pen, 3tpf). Subs: K McEntee for Hughes (21), R Fitzpatrick for H Cumiskey (46), P Stuttard (0-1) for E McEntee (54), O Kierans for Blessing (61).

Edendork: N Morgan (0-2, 1tpf, 1f); D Maneely, F Devlin, N Kilpatrick (0-2); F Nelis, B Cullen (0-1), C Bell (0-2); C Kilpatrick, L Ferguson (0-1); P McLernon (0-1), C Mallon, J Ferguson; D McCurry (0-1, f), H Og Conlan (0-3), J McLernon. Subs: P Donnelly for Cullen (37), S Corr for Nelis (41), R Nelis for J Ferguson (46), C Mallon jnr for J McLernon (54).