The Commission for Regulation of Utilities argues its data centre grid connection rules comply with climate law, rejecting environmental groups' claims of legal breach and emissions increase.

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities has formally defended its regulatory framework for connecting new data centres to the national electricity grid against allegations of violating Irish climate legislation. A High Court hearing was convened to address a legal challenge brought by three prominent environmental organizations claiming the regulator overstepped its authority.

Legal Challenge and Core Arguments

Friends of the Irish Environment, Friends of the Earth Ireland, and ClientEarth initiated proceedings in the High Court, asserting that the regulator's framework breaches climate law by facilitating increased greenhouse gas emissions and locking the country into long-term fossil fuel dependence. The groups argue that by allowing these connections, the regulator is undermining national climate objectives.

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During the hearing of this challenge, lawyers representing the Commission for Regulation of Utilities submitted that the regulator did not breach its climate law obligations. The legal team contended that the primary statutory role of the Commission for Regulation of Utilities is to protect the security of supply on the national grid. They emphasized that this mandate does not grant the regulator the power to impose express requirements for emissions reduction on data centre operators seeking to connect to the network.

Framework Mechanics and Emission Rules

The framework, which was announced last December, effectively ended a de facto moratorium on connecting new data centres to the national electricity network that had been in place since 2021. The previous pause on connections was implemented due to significant strains on the electricity supply infrastructure. The new rules establish specific conditions under which data centres can gain access to the grid.

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Under the current framework, data centres are permitted to connect to the national grid on the condition that they supply as much electricity back to the network as they withdraw. This requirement must be met by building or contracting energy companies to build power generation plants on site or in the immediate vicinity. The framework allows for a transitional period where this balance can be achieved using different energy sources.

For the first six years of operation, the extra electricity supplied by these on-site or nearby plants can be generated using fossil fuels. After this initial six-year period, the rules mandate a significant shift in energy sourcing. Eighty percent of the electricity must come from renewable sources such as wind or solar farms, which the data centres must build or contract energy companies to build.

Dispute Over Statutory Obligations

A central part of the environmental groups' case relies on the assertion that the regulator breached its obligations under the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Act 2015. The groups claim the regulator failed to perform its functions in a manner consistent with the State's climate action plan and the furtherance of the national climate objective.

The legal submission from the environmental plaintiffs highlights the regulator's alleged failure to consider whether adopting the framework would cause climate targets, including carbon budgets and emission ceilings outlined in the State's climate action plan, to be exceeded. They argue this oversight constitutes a direct breach of the 2015 Act.

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In court documents, the regulator rejects these arguments, stating that its central role is to protect the security of supply on the national grid amid increasing demand from data centres. The regulator submits that the new framework takes regard of strain on the grid and promotes renewable energy targets while minimizing, where possible, the impact on national carbon emissions.

Regulatory Authority and Future Outlook

During Wednesday's hearing, Eoin McCullough, counsel for the regulator, argued that the environmental groups had misunderstood the 2015 Act. He submitted that the regulator does not have the power to set specific requirements for emission reduction. McCullough clarified that the Minister for Environment is responsible for preparing the State's climate action plan.

According to the regulator's submission, the Minister for Environment sets climate targets such as carbon budgets and sectoral emission ceilings, and lays out a roadmap for complying with those targets. This structure implies that the detailed emission requirements fall outside the direct purview of the utility regulator.

Despite the detailed legal arguments presented by both sides regarding the interpretation of statutory powers and environmental impact, the outcome remains pending. Judge Micheál O'Connell reserved his decision in the case, meaning a ruling on whether the framework breaches climate law will be issued at a later date.