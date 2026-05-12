Cruise Ship Outbreak: Key Developments & Latest Virology Results

The latest developments and virology updates from a deadly hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship, including investigations into the source of the virus, the number of confirmed and suspected cases, evacuation procedures, and the health status of the passengers

As the two Irish passengers, who were stranded on board a cruise ship with three deadly virus-related fatalities, arrive back home, a doctor has shed light on the latest investigations into the hantavirus outbreak. 11 cases have been reported among the passengers aboard the MV Hondius, with three fatalities confirmed and two suspected cases.

After the outbreak, the vessel sailed to Tenerife, where passengers were evacuated for medical treatment. The two Irish individuals were taken from the ship by military aircraft to Baldonnell air base, where they are being monitored while quarantining, following international guidance.

An A&E doctor has revealed that the virology results suggest that the virus originated from a zoonotic source, with genetic sequencing indicating that all infected passengers on the ship contracted the virus from a common source, likely the same person. The French woman who tested positive for hantavirus is receiving treatment in intensive care and is listed in a stable condition, while other passengers display varying symptoms.

The WHO director general provided an update on the situation, noting the long incubation period and the possibility of more cases emerging in the coming weeks





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Cruise Ship Outbreak Hantavirus Investigation Source Confirmed And Suspected Cases Evacuation Health Status Virology WHO

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