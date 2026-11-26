Thomas Frank secures first Selhurst Park win as Palace overturn deficit against 10-man Real Sociedad in Europa League with goals from Mateta and McNeil.

Crystal Palace have secured their first competitive victory for head coach Thomas Frank at Selhurst Park, coming from behind to defeat 10-man Real Sociedad 2-1 in the Europa League on November 26, 2026. The dramatic win in south London keeps the Eagles firmly in contention for the knockout phase play-offs in the European competition.

Thomas Frank Secures Initial Home Victory

The result marks a significant milestone for the Danish manager, who had overseen previous fixtures but had not yet tasted success on his home turf at Selhurst Park. The atmosphere was electric as Palace looked to capitalize on their home advantage against a resilient Spanish side that had traveled with high expectations.

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Despite the early promise, the match was far from straightforward. Real Sociedad applied immense pressure in the opening half, forcing Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson into a series of critical saves. Henderson's heroic performance ensured the scoreline remained level at the break, setting the stage for a fiercely contested second period where every moment counted.

Red Card Alters Match Dynamics

The turning point of the encounter arrived in the 72nd minute when Real Sociedad midfielder Jon Martin received a second yellow card, reducing his team to ten men. This dismissal fundamentally shifted the balance of power, allowing Crystal Palace to dominate possession and create clearer scoring opportunities against a disorganized defense.

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Mamadou Sarr had already opened the scoring for the hosts in the 66th minute, breaking the deadlock just before the crisis for the visitors. However, the momentum fully swung in Palace's favor once Martin was sent off, paving the way for a decisive penalty and a spectacular goal that sealed the victory for the home crowd.

Mateta and McNeil Seal dramatic Triumph

Capitalizing on the numerical advantage, Jean-Philippe Mateta converted a penalty to double Palace's lead and extend their advantage. The visitors struggled to respond to the blow, and their hopes of salvaging a point were further dented when substitute Dwight McNeil tapped home the third goal.

McNeil's strike was assisted by a stunning overhead kick from Jorgen Strand Larsen, a moment that showcased the attacking flair of the Palace squad. The goal effectively put the contest beyond reach, although Real Sociedad continued to fight until the final whistle.

Play-Off Implications and Final Stand

The victory was not without its anxiety, as Real Sociedad threatened a late comeback when Yeremy Pino was awarded a stoppage-time penalty. Unai Marrero stepped up to deny the Spanish forward, ensuring the three points remained safely with Crystal Palace after a nervy finish.

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In other Europa League action, Sunderland drew 1-1 with Jagiellonia Białystok at the Stadium of Light. Timur Tutyerov gave Sunderland the lead with a header, his second goal in the tournament, but Kamil Jóźwiak equalized shortly after. The draw keeps Sunderland in the knockout phase play-off places despite missing key players like Brian Brobbey and Granit Xhaka.