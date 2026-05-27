Crystal Palace won their first European trophy, defeating Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the Conference League final thanks to a second-half goal from Jean-Philippe Mateta. The victory secures a Europa League spot and caps off Oliver Glasner's successful tenure as manager.

Crystal Palace secured their first-ever European trophy and clinched a place in the Europa League with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano in the UEFA Conference League final in Leipzig .

The decisive moment arrived in the second half when Jean-Philippe Mateta converted a rebound from an Adam Wharton effort that was initially parried by the Rayo goalkeeper. This triumph caps a remarkable era for the south London club under manager Oliver Glasner, who departs after delivering the most successful period in Crystal Palace's history, including an FA Cup win and Community Shield last season.

For Mateta, the goal marked a personal redemption after a January move to AC Milan collapsed due to a medical issue, leaving some supporters questioning his commitment. He vowed to give his all and repaid that faith with a crucial strike, celebrating in front of the elated traveling fans with his trademark corner-flag routine. The match was a tense affair with both sides creating chances, but Palace's defensive solidity and moments of attacking threat ultimately saw them through.

The victory sends Crystal Palace into the UEFA Europa League for the upcoming season, marking a new chapter in the club's European adventure. Title: Crystal Palace Claim Historic Conference League Title with 1-0 Win Over Rayo Vallecano Description: Crystal Palace won their first European trophy, defeating Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the Conference League final thanks to a second-half goal from Jean-Philippe Mateta. The victory secures a Europa League spot and caps off Oliver Glasner's successful tenure as manager.

Category: Sports Keywords: ["Crystal Palace", "Rayo Vallecano", "UEFA Conference League", "final", "Jean-Philippe Mateta", "Oliver Glasner", "European trophy", "Europa League", "Leipzig", "redemption",





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Crystal Palace Rayo Vallecano UEFA Conference League Final Jean-Philippe Mateta Oliver Glasner European Trophy Europa League Leipzig Redemption

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