Crystal Palace sack Pierre Sage and open talks with Thomas Frank

Crystal Palace have sacked manager Pierre Sage after less than five months and are in advanced talks to appoint Thomas Frank, after a 3-1 home defeat by Liverpool left them bottom of the Premier League.

Crystal Palace have sacked Pierre Sage as manager after less than five months in charge and are in advanced talks to appoint Thomas Frank as his successor.

The decision followed Sunday's 3-1 home defeat by Liverpool, which left Palace bottom of the Premier League. Frank, out of work since his dismissal by Spurs in February, has emerged as the main candidate and is keen on a new challenge. Palace hope he will take charge before next Saturday's trip to Coventry. Sage, the former Lens and Lyon boss, succeeded Oliver Glasner in mid-June.

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Pierre Sage Sacked After Poor Record

He secured just two Premier League wins and one draw from 10 matches, leaving Palace on seven points from 10 games. The Frenchman won the Ligue 1 manager of the season award last year after guiding Lens to a second-placed finish. His only league victories for Palace came against Fulham and Nottingham Forest. Three members of Sage's coaching staff - Jamal Alioui, Damien Della Santa and Sandy Guichard - have also left the club.

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A statement read: Crystal Palace Football Club can confirm that Pierre Sage has left his role as manager. The club would like to place on record its thanks to Pierre and his staff for their efforts during their time in south London, and wish them well for the future. Sunday's defeat was Palace's fifth in an eight-match run that also included a 5-0 hammering by arch-rivals Brighton.

Their only win in that sequence came in the Carabao Cup at Fulham, and they have lost four league fixtures in a row. Palace are bottom of the table after a complete round of fixtures for the first time since December 2017. Palace have conceded the most goals in the division, 24, while scoring 10, leaving them with the worst goal difference.

Crystal Palace Europa League Struggles

They have been juggling domestic matches with the Europa League, where one win, two draws and one loss leave them 21st in the 36-team table after four matches. In the Carabao Cup, they beat Fulham late last month to book a quarter-final meeting with Sunderland. The decision to sack Sage was made on Sunday evening, but negotiations over compensation for the rest of his three-year contract delayed his exit.

A further complication was that Sage emerged as the favourite to take over at his previous club, Lens, after they sacked Yannick Cahuzac on Tuesday. The Lens owner and president, Joseph Oughourlian, has remained in close contact with Sage and is understood to have held talks about a return.

That could allow Palace to avoid paying some compensation to Sage, having spent more than four million pounds to buy him out of his contract when he replaced Glasner in the summer. Glasner survived a nine-game Premier League winless run in February. But the Austrian, who joined Nottingham Forest in the summer, had credit in the bank after leading Palace to FA Cup glory in 2025 before going on to win last season's Conference League.

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Sage Contract and Compensation Details

Sage signed a three-year contract after leaving Lens, where he won the Coupe de France and qualified for the Champions League in his final season. Some have suggested Sage was dealt a bad hand, pointing to recruitment and injuries as contributing factors. But even by his own admission, Palace have lacked consistency. Palace have lost their two main central defenders this year, with Marc Guehi moving to Manchester City in January and Maxence Lacroix to Chelsea in the summer.

Two loan players, Axel Disasi and the teenager Honest Ahanor, were signed as replacements. Palace did not land one of Sage's top targets, the winger Malick Fofana. Sage is understood to have fallen out with the board over their failure to sign what he regarded as adequate replacements for Guehi and Lacroix.

Board Row Over Player Selection

The Palace chair, Steve Parish, was unhappy with Sage's treatment of Jaydee Canvot, another centre back, after the France under-21 international was dropped from the squad for September's home defeat by Ipswich, and expressed displeasure after Adam Wharton was substituted in that match. Alternatives to Frank include the former Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche, who also has his backers at Palace, and Vitor Pereira, another former Forest manager.

Frank spoke to Palace in the summer and is keen for a new challenge after a successful spell at Brentford. Palace said an update on the process of appointing a new manager will be provided in due course.