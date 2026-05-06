CSG Group Acquires Resource Chemicals to Expand UK Presence and Target €150 Million Revenue

CSG Group has acquired UK-based Resource Chemicals to bolster its market presence and achieve €150 million in annual revenues by the end of the decade. The deal is part of CSG’s strategic expansion in the UK, leveraging Resource Chemicals’ local expertise and strong customer relationships.

CSG Group, a leading chemical distribution company, has announced the acquisition of Resource Chemicals , a UK-based distribution specialist, for an undisclosed sum. This strategic move is part of CSG’s ambitious plan to achieve €150 million in annual revenues by the end of the decade, marking a 50% increase from its current annualized group revenues of approximately €100 million.

The acquisition is a significant step in CSG’s strategy to strengthen its presence in the UK market through targeted investments and acquisitions. Resource Chemicals, with €29 million in sales, brings valuable local market expertise, technical services, and purchasing strength to CSG. Nicola Bradley, managing director of Resource Chemicals, expressed enthusiasm about the deal, stating that joining CSG will provide the scale and support needed to grow the business while maintaining strong customer relationships and service standards.

This acquisition follows CSG’s January deal and its ongoing investments in the UK through GI Chemical Solutions and its base at Immingham. The company has also invested millions in its UK distribution hub, launched in 2025, specializing in bulk chemicals such as caustic under the GI Chemicals brand. CSG’s chief executive, Kevin Quinn, emphasized that the acquisition of Resource Chemicals is a crucial step in building a meaningful presence in the UK and expanding across Ireland.

He highlighted the alignment of Resource Chemicals’ product portfolio with CSG’s offerings and their active presence in target segments such as water, environment, and hygiene. CSG’s business portfolio includes Chemifloc, GI Chemicals Ireland, GI Chemical Solutions UK, and Chemilab, employing 100 people across the group. The acquisition is expected to enhance CSG’s market position and drive further growth in the chemical distribution sector





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CSG Group Resource Chemicals Chemical Distribution UK Market Expansion Revenue Growth

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