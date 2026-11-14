Cuala beat Sarsfields 1-18 to 0-11 in Leinster quarter-final at Parnell Park

Cuala overturned a half-time deficit to defeat Sarsfields 1-18 to 0-11 in the Leinster Senior Football Championship, setting up a semi-final against Rathvilly or Portarlington.

Cuala defeated Sarsfields by 1-18 to 0-11 in the Leinster Senior Football Championship at Parnell Park on Saturday, overturning a half-time deficit with a dominant second-half display.

The Dublin champions outscored the Kildare side by 1-12 to 0-2 after the break. Cuala will return to Parnell Park on November 28th for a provincial semi-final against Carlow's Rathvilly or Laois side Portarlington. It will be their sixth successive game at the venue, and they could claim a second provincial title in three seasons without leaving the capital. Manager Derek Dunne said: I'm cautious about every game.

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Derek Dunne Cautious About Tough Leinster Competition

I think it's a tough competition to win. I obviously don't know yet who we're coming up against, but they are two experienced sides in Leinster who have won their county championships a few times and are now setting their sights on chasing a Leinster title, as opposed to a county championship. Sarsfields were shorn of their most potent attacker, Ben McCormack, late in the opening half due to injury.

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Before that, McCormack had scored two of their first three points as they built an early 0-5 to 0-2 lead. Con Kavanagh lined up against his Cuala namesake. Cuala drilled three early wides and went a full 20 minutes without scoring. Con O'Callaghan eventually broke the run with back-to-back points before his brother Niall rifled over a two-pointer.

Niall O'Callaghan then hit a goal chance off the post, but Sarsfields closed out the half strongest with Shea Ryan and Daragh Ryan slotting points for a 0-7 to 0-6 half-time lead. Dunne said of their first-half woes: They took a few of their chances and we were struggling in that regard, kicking a couple of wides and stuff like that. The tide turned on the resumption as Cuala denied Sarsfields a single score for 26 minutes.

Cuala Dominate Second Half Without Ben McCormack

Without McCormack, Sarsfields were blunted and conceded a couple of 4/3 breaches. The first came when goalkeeper Cathal Moore went forward to kick a 45, leaving three at the back. Con O'Callaghan helped himself to routine tap overs in each case. Dan O'Sullivan supplied the goal following precise work from Charlie McMorrow and David O'Dowd.

The O'Callaghan brothers, Con and Niall, registered 0-10 between them. Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne plucked a beauty out of the air from a Sarsfields kick-out to set up Niall O'Callaghan for a two-pointer. Eoin Kennedy fetched similarly later on, beginning a move that substitute Conor Mullally finished off for a point. Kennedy finished with 0-1-1, while Michael Fitzsimons anchored a defensive unit that limited Sarsfields to just eleven points.

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The result did not come about through Sarsfields' errors but rather Cuala's suffocating dominance. When Cuala are at their best, they dominate teams across the middle third, which is exactly what they did for the second period. Peter Duffy also helped turn the screw. Cuala manager Paul Keane praised the team's ability to recover from a difficult start, noting that the bench players were ready to support key figures ahead of the next crucial round.

O Callaghan Brothers Score 0 10 As Cuala Win

The game remained finely balanced early on, with Eoin Kennedy opening the scoring in the second minute. Cuala: Darragh O'Dowd; D Conroy, M Fitzsimons, E O'Callaghan; E Kennedy (0-1-1), C McMorrow (0-0-1), David O'Dowd; P Ó Cofaigh Byrne, P Duffy (0-0-1); C Groarke, C Doran, D O'Sullivan (1-0-1); C O'Brien, C O'Callaghan (0-0-6, 2f), N O'Callaghan (0-1-2).

Subs: J Conroy (0-0-1) for O'Brien (41 mins), C Mullally (0-0-1) for O'Sullivan (49), D Drummond for D Conroy (53), K O'Shea for Kennedy (57), J Keenan for Groarke (57). Sarsfields: C Moore; C Harnett, C Kavanagh (0-0-1), J O'Neill; D Conlon, D Shalvey, C White (0-0-1m); S Ryan (0-0-1), C Bolton; B McCormack (0-0-2), R Kearney (0-0-2), D Ryan (0-0-1); C O'Donovan (0-0-1), L Mahon (0-0-1), K Hartley (0-0-1).

Subs: B Coffey for Mahon (42 mins), M Byrne for Conlon (46), TJ Donohue for D Ryan (53), K Dwyer for White (55).