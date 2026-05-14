An exploration of the gastronomic choices made during state visits to China, focusing on the preference for American comfort food over traditional Chinese delicacies.

The diplomatic halls of Beijing often witness the intersection of high-stakes geopolitics and meticulous hospitality, a dynamic that became particularly evident during the state banquets hosted for United States President Donald Trump .

In the Great Hall of the People, the culinary team faced a unique challenge: balancing the prestigious tradition of Chinese gastronomy with the specific, well-known preferences of the American leader. While the capital is world-renowned for its precisely roasted Peking duck and the savory depth of zha jiang mian—wheat noodles topped with a rich soybean paste—the menu curated for President Trump leaned heavily toward international familiarity.

The resulting feast was a hybrid affair, featuring a sophisticated blend of lobster in tomato soup, stewed seasonal vegetables, and slow-cooked salmon paired with a mustard sauce. Guests also enjoyed pan-fried pork buns and a creatively crafted trumpet shell-shaped pastry, rounding out the meal with a selection of tiramisu, fresh fruits, and ice cream. This cautious approach to the menu was not a one-time occurrence but rather a consistent strategy employed to accommodate President Trump's affinity for American comfort foods.

Known for his preference for well-done steaks, burgers, French fries, and Caesar salads, Trump's dining habits have often influenced the diplomatic protocols of his hosts. During his initial presidential visit to China in 2017, the chefs avoided culinary risks, serving seafood chowder and kung pao chicken alongside a stewed beef steak with tomato sauce—a high-end interpretation of his favorite combination of steak and ketchup. This pattern extended beyond China's borders.

In Tokyo, Trump shared a lunch of American beef and rice with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, a move that diverged from Japan's traditional reliance on local ingredients and served as a gesture of goodwill following a trade agreement that boosted American rice imports. Similarly, in South Korea, he was served beef steak with ketchup and Thousand Island dressing, and in Malaysia, he enjoyed sandwiches made with premium U.S. Angus beef.

The contrast between Trump's culinary preferences and those of other U.S. leaders highlights a shift in the approach to diplomatic dining. Former President Barack Obama, during his 2009 visit to Beijing, dined on a menu consisting of beef steak and baked fish, showing a similar preference for protein-heavy meals.

However, his wife, Michelle Obama, garnered significant praise on Chinese social media for her willingness to embrace local flavors, specifically her choice to try spicy soup at a hot pot restaurant in Chengdu. Similarly, Joe Biden, during his tenure as vice president, sampled the traditional zha jiang mian in Beijing, though he opted to skip the more adventurous fried liver specialty. Under Biden's presidency, his cabinet members have shown an even greater appetite for authenticity.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited a Shanghai establishment specializing in xiao long bao, the famous soup dumplings, while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen demonstrated a bold curiosity in Yunnan province by consuming local mushrooms that are known to be mildly toxic and hallucinogenic if not prepared with extreme precision. These gastronomic choices are more than mere preferences; they are reflections of the personal brands and diplomatic styles of the leaders involved.

While the Trump administration's dining habits emphasized a commitment to American identity and comfort even while abroad, subsequent visits by Biden's team have utilized food as a means of cultural engagement and bridge-building. Even the interactions at Mar-a-Lago, where President Trump hosted President Xi Jinping, mirrored this theme. The menu of Caesar salad, pan-seared Dover sole, and dry-aged New York strip steak provided a glimpse into Trump's world.

In a moment of stark contrast between the elegance of the dinner and the brutality of global conflict, Trump recalled informing President Xi about a missile strike against Syria just as the chocolate cake with vanilla sauce was being served. This intersection of fine dining and military action underscores the strange and often contradictory nature of summit diplomacy, where the choice of a sauce or a side dish can be as carefully considered as the wording of a joint communiqué





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