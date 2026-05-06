Cupra Born VZ: A High-Performance Electric Hatchback with Low Running Costs

The Cupra Born VZ combines thrilling performance with practicality and affordability, offering a range of battery options and advanced features. Its updates include new lighting, improved interior quality, and adaptive suspension, making it a versatile and enjoyable electric vehicle.

The Cupra Born VZ represents a significant step forward in the realm of electric performance vehicles, blending high performance with surprisingly low running costs. This hot-hatch version of Cupra’s sporty electric hatchback challenges the notion that EVs are merely soulless conveyances, proving that electric cars can be both thrilling and practical.

The Born VZ’s updates include new headlights with Cupra’s distinctive triangular light motif, aggressive bumpers for improved aerodynamics, and a fresh metallic dark grey color option. Inside, the cabin has been enhanced with a 10-inch digital instrument panel, Google Android-based software for the touchscreen, and a noticeable improvement in build quality, distancing it from its Seat-based origins.

Physical buttons have returned for some functions, including the steering wheel and electric windows, though the touch-sensitive sliders for heating and stereo volume remain a point of contention. The VZ’s sporty interior features CupBucket seats made from recycled thread and flax, offering both sustainability and comfort. Despite its compact size, the Born VZ maintains decent rear seat space and a 385-litre boot, though the lack of a front storage area means charging cables must share space with luggage.

Under the hood, the Born VZ offers a range of battery and motor options. The entry-level Urban model starts at €37,565, featuring a lithium-iron-phosphate battery and a 190hp motor with a 483km range. The Endurance version, priced at €41,985, upgrades to a 231hp motor and a 79kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery, extending the range to 627km. The flagship VZ model, priced at €48,225, delivers 326hp and an impressive 631km range from the same 79kWh battery.

Real-world testing shows the VZ averages 16kWh/100km, translating to a practical range of around 500km. Charging costs are remarkably low, with a full charge costing approximately €13 at home, resulting in an annual fuel bill of around €550 for the average Irish driver. Performance is explosive off the line, with the Born VZ reaching 100km/h in just 5.6 seconds, though it does lose some momentum at higher speeds.

The steering is well-balanced, and the adaptive dampers allow for a smooth ride in town or a firmer setting for twisty roads. While the Born VZ’s two-tonne weight does limit some of the fun, its overall versatility and driving dynamics make it a standout in the electric performance segment





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