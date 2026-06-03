Cupra Raval First Drive: VW Group's Affordable Electric Hope

Cupra, once Seat's performance arm, now leads Volkswagen Group's charge into affordable EVs with the sporty Raval. Our first drive reveals a car that's trying hard to be cool, with bold styling, a tech-laden cabin, and a focus on driving fun-but can it make the Cupra name matter to mainstream buyers?

Seat 's high-performance division, Cupra , has evolved into a standalone brand and is now spearheading the Volkswagen Group 's entry into the affordable front-wheel-drive electric vehicle segment with the new Cupra Raval .

The Raval represents a significant shift for the group, moving from the rear-wheel-drive MEB platform to a new front-wheel-drive architecture designed for smaller, cost-effective EVs. Built alongside Skoda and Volkswagen counterparts at Cupra's Martorell factory near Barcelona, the Raval shares its core mechanicals with the upcoming VW ID. Polo and Skoda Epiq, but Cupra has its own distinctive, if polarizing, styling.

Visually, the Raval aims for an edgy, sporty aesthetic with bold LED lighting signatures, a pronounced front end, and optional matte finishes. However, some critics find its design overwrought, likening it to a middle-aged attempt at being cool. The interior similarly features a mix of materials and surfaces that can feel busy, though it is equipped with a 10-inch digital instrument cluster borrowed from the Cupra Born and a large 12.9-inch touchscreen running a new Google-based infotainment system.

Physical button enthusiasts may still be disappointed, but the tech is user-friendly. Space is a strong point, with generous rear legroom and a class-leading 441-liter boot for a car under 4.1 meters in length. Underneath, the Raval offers a choice of two battery packs: a 37 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate unit providing over 300 km of range, or a 52 kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery achieving up to 448 km (394 km in the sporty VZ trim).

Power outputs range from 116 hp to 226 hp in the range-topping VZ model, which also benefits from a lower, stiffer suspension and variable-ratio steering for a more engaging drive. While the platform is front-wheel drive, Cupra emphasizes its sporty credentials with these chassis tweaks. The Raval's success may hinge on whether the Cupra badge can resonate beyond enthusiasts, as the brand-once a performance sub-brand of Seat-now carries the weight of launching VW Group's crucial budget EV strategy





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Cupra Raval Volkswagen Group Electric Vehicle EV Front-Wheel Drive Affordable EV Compact SUV Car Review Seat Skoda Epiq VW ID. Polo Martorell

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