Curacao Makes History with First World Cup Goal in Loss to Germany; Ivory Coast, Netherlands, and Sweden Claim Victories

A roundup of World Cup action including Curacao's historic goal despite a 7-1 defeat to Germany, Ivory Coast's late winner over Ecuador, the Netherlands' thrilling 3-2 victory against Japan, and Sweden's dominant 5-1 win over Tunisia.

In a day of contrasting drama at the World Cup , Curacao made history despite a heavy defeat, while Ivory Coast snatched a late victory and the Netherlands survived a thrilling encounter.

The tournament minnows Curacao, the smallest nation by population and area ever to qualify for a World Cup, faced a daunting opener against four-time champions Germany at NRG Stadium in Houston. Germany dominated from the start, with Felix Nmecha opening the scoring in the sixth minute. But Curacao stunned the Germans in the 21st minute when Livano Comenencia pounced on a loose ball inside the box and fired a low shot past the goalkeeper to level the score.

It was a moment of pure joy for the island nation, their first ever World Cup goal, and the small contingent of Curacao fans erupted in celebration. However, Germany quickly regained control. Nico Schlotterbeck restored the lead just before halftime, and Kai Havertz converted a stoppage-time penalty. The second half was a relentless onslaught: Jamal Musiala scored early, Jonathan Brown added a fifth, Deniz Undav made it six, and Havertz completed his brace in the 88th minute.

The final score of 7-1 was a harsh reality check, but Curacao's historic goal ensured they would leave a mark on their debut. In Philadelphia, Group E continued with a more tactical affair between Ivory Coast and Ecuador. The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations champions faced a well-organized Ecuador side backed by a vociferous crowd. Both teams created chances but lacked precision in the final third.

The game seemed destined for a draw until the 90th minute. Wilfried Singo delivered a pinpoint cross from the right, and substitute Amad Diallo, who plays for Manchester United, arrived unmarked to volley a sweet strike into the bottom left corner. The goal sparked wild celebrations among the Ivorian players and fans, giving them a crucial 1-0 victory to start their World Cup campaign.

Ecuador pushed for an equalizer in added time but could not find a way past the Ivorian defense. Later, in Arlington, Texas, the Netherlands faced Japan in a Group F match that began with a painfully dull first half. The only notable incident was a Japanese cross that sailed harmlessly over a lone Dutch defender, drawing groans from the crowd. But the second half burst into life.

Virgil van Dijk powered a header from a corner to put the Netherlands ahead in the 51st minute. Japan responded quickly as Keito Nakamura finished a slick move to level the score just six minutes later. The Netherlands regained the lead through Crysencio Summerville, who cut inside and curled a beautiful left-footed shot into the far corner.

Japan refused to give up, and in the 89th minute, a corner was delivered into the box and Daichi Kamada rose highest to head home, making it 2-2. However, the Netherlands had the final word in stoppage time when a defensive mix-up allowed substitute Donyell Malen to poke home the winner, securing a 3-2 victory.

Meanwhile, Sweden announced themselves as a force in Group F with a resounding 5-1 win over Tunisia. Brighton's Yasin Ayari opened the scoring with a spectacular long-range strike after a poor clearance, and later added a second in the dying moments. Alexander Isak of Liverpool doubled the lead with a clinical finish on the half-hour mark, and Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres made it four shortly before the hour.

Tunisia pulled one back through a penalty, but Sweden restored their four-goal cushion when Ayari completed his hat trick with a clever chip. The result puts Sweden top of the group on goal difference, setting the stage for an exciting tournament. For Curacao, the dream continues despite the heavy loss, as they have already etched their name in World Cup lore with that unforgettable goal by Livano Comenencia





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