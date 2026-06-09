Cyclist critically injured in Ballymun hit-and-run; hero performs CPR

A man in his 20s was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle on Shangan Road this morning. The driver fled the scene. A local resident performed CPR. Gardai appeal for witnesses.

A serious hit-and-run collision occurred this morning on Shangan Road in Ballymun , Dublin, leaving a male cyclist in his 20s with catastrophic injuries. The incident happened at approximately 7:45am when the cyclist was struck by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene.

Emergency services, including Gardai, responded swiftly, and the victim was discovered lying in the middle of the road. A local hero rushed to the scene and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The victim was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Authorities are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who may have seen the collision or has dashcam footage, to come forward.

Local councillor Conor Reddy expressed deep concern, stating, 'I'm really shocked but sadly not surprised that this has happened. I've been warning now for several months that someone could be seriously injured or killed, and it seems that is what's transpired. We haven't seen the commitment from the State that a few of us as public reps have called for.

' The incident has sparked renewed calls for improved road safety measures in the area, which has been the site of previous traffic-related tragedies. Last June, a young boy named Kevin Kelly was run over and killed in Ballymun, leading to heightened tensions and ongoing violence, including a grenade thrown in a housing estate and a handgun fired into the air by a child in recent weeks.

Gardai have cordoned off Shangan Road for forensic examination, and traffic diversions are in place. The investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing, with detectives exploring the possibility that the cyclist was deliberately struck again after being knocked to the ground. The heroic intervention of the local resident, who administered life-saving CPR, has been praised by the community. Anyone with information is urged to contact Ballymun Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.

This incident underscores the urgent need for enhanced road safety and community vigilance in the face of recurring violence





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Hit And Run Cyclist Injured Ballymun Garda Appeal Road Safety

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