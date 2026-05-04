Cyclist Dies After Collision with Railing in County Laois

A man in his 50s tragically died after a cycling accident in Mountmellick, Co Laois. Gardai are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

A devastating incident occurred in County Laois yesterday afternoon, resulting in the tragic death of a cyclist. Emergency services responded to a serious road traffic collision on College Avenue, Mountmellick , at approximately 4:30 PM on Sunday, May 3rd.

The incident involved a male cyclist, reported to be in his 50s, who unfortunately collided with a railing alongside the roadway. Paramedics and Gardai (Irish police) were immediately dispatched to the scene to provide assistance. The injured cyclist was swiftly transported to Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise, where medical professionals worked tirelessly to provide emergency treatment. Despite their best efforts, the cyclist succumbed to his injuries several hours later, marking a somber outcome to the day.

Authorities have confirmed that a post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine the precise cause of death and to gather further details surrounding the circumstances of the collision. The area surrounding the collision site remains closed to traffic this morning, May 4th, to facilitate a thorough and comprehensive forensic investigation. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are meticulously examining the scene, gathering evidence and analyzing the factors that may have contributed to the tragic event.

Local diversions have been implemented to manage traffic flow and minimize disruption to motorists. These diversions are expected to remain in place for a considerable period while the investigation progresses. Gardai are urging drivers to exercise caution and adhere to the diversion routes provided. The investigation aims to reconstruct the events leading up to the collision and to identify any potential safety concerns or contributing factors.

The meticulous approach taken by the forensic team underscores the seriousness of the incident and the commitment to understanding the full scope of what occurred. The focus is not only on determining the immediate cause but also on preventing similar tragedies from happening in the future. An Garda Siochana has issued a public appeal for information, specifically requesting assistance from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or possesses relevant footage.

They are particularly interested in obtaining dash-cam recordings from vehicles that were traveling in the vicinity of College Avenue, Mountmellick, around the time of the incident. Any footage, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could potentially provide valuable insights and aid the ongoing investigation. Individuals with information are encouraged to come forward and contact Portlaoise Garda Station directly at (057) 867 4100.

Alternatively, they can reach out to the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or contact any local Garda Station. The authorities emphasize that all information received will be treated with the utmost confidentiality. This appeal highlights the importance of community involvement in assisting law enforcement and ensuring a thorough investigation.

The hope is that with the public's help, a clearer picture of the events can be established, bringing closure to the family and friends of the deceased and contributing to road safety awareness





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Cycling Accident Road Traffic Collision County Laois Mountmellick Garda Appeal Fatal Accident Dashcam Footage Emergency Services

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