Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Launches Sale of Strategic Cherrywood Development Site with 1,150 Potential Residential Units

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has opened expressions of interest for the Town Centre 3 site in Cherrywood, a key development parcel with planning approval for 418 apartments and potential for up to 1,150 units. The site is strategically located in the Cherrywood SDZ and features a new planning amendment allowing extensive mixed-use development. Interested developers must submit proposals by June 29, with an overall aim of creating a new urban quarter in the heart of Dublin's growing Cherrywood district.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council is seeking expressions of interest from developers for the sale of the Town Centre 3 site in Cherrywood, South Dublin. The 5.4-hectare plot, adjacent to a previously sold 1-hectare residential site, is one of the last large-scale undeveloped parcels within the Cherrywood Strategic Development Zone (SDZ).

The land is zoned for high-quality urban development and has full planning approval for 418 apartments across four blocks. These include 124 studios, 96 one-bedroom units, 81 two-bedroom units, and 117 larger family units. A recent planning amendment allows for up to 1,150 residential units and 52,000sq m of town-center-type uses, including retail, office, and civic spaces. The site is strategically located near the Brides Glen Luas station and the M50/N11 intersection, enhancing its accessibility and desirability.

Cherrywood has already seen the development of about 1,300 apartments and has plans for another 10,500 homes in the wider area. It is also home to several major employers, such as Dell, Aviva, and Abbott. Proposals for the Town Centre 3 site can be submitted on a single-lot or phased basis, with developers required to demonstrate a track record in delivering high-quality urban projects.

An exclusively prepared masterplan by ALTU Architects is available for interested parties in the data room, with bids due by June 29. Additionally, there are plans for a new 6,000- to 8,000-seat indoor arena adjacent to the site, which is expected to draw significant investment, including from US and Canadian ice hockey stars. The area continues to attract large-scale developments, such as the Frascati Centre in Blackrock, currently on the market for €80 million.

These projects reflect Cherrywood's importance as a growing commercial and residential hub in Dublin





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Residential Development Commercial Real Estate Strategic Development Zone Planning Permission Urban Planning

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ireland weather maps pinpoint exact date 20C mini heatwave could hitIreland could see a major weather turnaround later in May, with models suggesting temperatures may climb towards 20C during a potential week long warm spell.

Read more »

Dublin Council's Amalgamation Proposal for Oliver Bond House Called ShortsightedThe Dublin City Council's plan to amalgamate existing flats in the Oliver Bond House complex has sparked controversy with residents, council officials, and experts concerned about the loss of bed spaces and the potential overrun concentration of studios and one-bedroom homes.

Read more »

Ireland's NTMA launches €2 billion bond sale to refinance €15 billion debt maturitiesThe National Treasury Management Agency has appointed banks and brokers to manage a €2 billion bond issuance, aimed at covering most of its full‑year funding target and refinancing a large portion of €15 billion of debt maturing this year. The agency has already raised €6.25 billion this year and plans to issue between €10 billion and €14 billion in total.

Read more »

Lodge Appeal over €356m Scheme - Residents association stalls apartment complex planPart of its Part V social housing requirements Sandford Living is proposing to sell 56 of the apartments to the city council for social housing and has put a price tag of €1.03 million on the largest three-bedroom apartment Plans for a 562 apartment scheme on former Jesuit lands at the corner of Sandford Rd and Milltown Rd Dublin 6 have been stalled by an appeal to An Coimisiún Pleanála this is Sandford Living Ltd s third application for the site the previous two applications have been subject to High Court judicial reviews Advancing the case for the new scheme planning consultants Thornton O Connor (TOC) said the large scale residential development had been reduced from 636 in an earlier plan to 562 and a 10-storey apartment block had been reduced to eight storeys The council last month granted planning permission for the scheme after concluding that the site will provide for a large number of homes in a highly sought after existing residential area which is located in an area within close proximity to employment public transport and a range of services and facilities but the Cherryfield Avenue Residents s Association objected to the scheme claiming that the scheme should be refused as the proposals would have an overshadowing and overlooking impact on adjoining properties on Cherryfield Avenue Lower and Upper and that the scheme would be significantly denser and heavier-scaled than anything ever granted in the immediate vicinity

Read more »

Polluted Swimming Waters in Dún LaoghaireThe waters at the popular swimming spot in Dún Laoghaire were found to be polluted from sewage overflows and dog faeces. The number of warnings to swimmers to stay out of the water almost doubled last year, and there were 79 confirmed pollution incidents – up from 34 in 2024.

Read more »