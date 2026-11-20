Ireland captain Dan Sheehan will play number eight for the first time internationally against South Africa, as the squad focuses on discipline and blocking out external distractions.

Ireland captain Dan Sheehan will start at number eight for the first time in international rugby when Ireland face South Africa in the Nations Championship on Saturday evening at the Aviva Stadium.

The positional switch was requested by head coach Andy Farrell after injuries forced the hand. James McNabney was lost to injury, and Sheehan, who could not play last week due to a concussion, trained at number eight just in case. He said he was never going to say no to playing anywhere. Sheehan, who recently regained full fitness after a concussion that sidelined him against Fiji, is comfortable with the move.

Also read Ireland captain Dan Sheehan set to be named at number eight for South Africa showdown

Dan Sheehan Switches To Number Eight Role

He pared his new role back to its basics. Once the ball is in play, it is the same thing, it is just playing rugby, he said following Ireland's eve-of-match captain's run at the Aviva Stadium on Friday morning. We all know each other's roles and what we expect of everybody is the same thing. You have got to be able to do everything.

Obviously, there are a few details that can get the ball into play, but once the ball is in play, it is play on. He added: It is not the first time I have done it. Sheehan has worn the number eight jersey once before, for Munster a month ago, playing the full 80 minutes. He also played the last 16 minutes there in Leinster's Champions Cup win over Sale last April.

I have trained and scrummaged there plenty of times over the years. I approach it like I am not going to overthink it. I just get on with stuff. Like, eight on my back, just pick the ball up and go.

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It cannot be that complicated. That is my approach to it, to be honest. Sheehan said he is comfortable playing there and excited about the challenge. Asked if he had spoken with other number eights for advice, he said: Spoken to injured eights for advice?

I have been chatting to them but I have not actually chatted to them about playing eight. I did maybe when I was playing for Leinster for the first time, chatting to Jack Conan and Caelan Doris. But I feel like I know the position well enough that there are not too many niche skill sets or things you have to be aware of.

The lads have been excellent with me, Nick Timoney and others, for positional things in the lineout. But no crisis meetings anyway. Explaining the circumstances, Sheehan said: We obviously were running out of eights a little bit and I could not play last week so I ended up just training there just in case something happened, and then we lost James McNabney and that forced the hand a little bit.

Sheehan Embraces Positional Flexibility

It is all good exposure because we will have some challenging times in the future, I am sure, where people need to fill in different positions so I was happy to do it. I was never going to say no to playing anywhere. He does not see a difference in mindset. It is just a few positional changes but the mindset is still carry hard, tackle hard once the ball is in play.

Against a team like South Africa you just have to be physical. Sheehan admitted the squad had been disappointed with their performance against Fiji and acknowledged that against the back-to-back world champions we need our best performance in a long time if we are even in contention here, so I think we have it in the group. We need to make sure that we are on our A game for 80 minutes across the pitch.

You can see what they do to you when you start falling off in areas and it is very hard to get the momentum back. We have been talking about it a lot, the mental challenges to get yourself in the right place and then the need to be calm and take opportunities and keep momentum on your side. The build-up has been complicated by external distractions, particularly the six-game ban issued to South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus.

Erasmus Ban Has Zero Impact On Squad

World Rugby confirmed the suspension following Erasmus's controversial comments regarding match officials made earlier in the week. Erasmus also speculated that Sam Prendergast would avoid censure from his citing for a hip-drop tackle in Ireland's win over Fiji on a technicality. But Sheehan confirmed that this off-field drama has had zero impact on the Irish squad's preparation or mindset. Rassie's comment?

No, it has not affected the squad at all, I think. Obviously it is a big media story for fans to get behind. But in terms of us playing the match, it has zero impact. English official Christophe Ridley has been appointed as the referee for the Dublin match.

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Sheehan advocates for a respectful distance between players and match officials. I usually leave the referees alone, said Sheehan. If there is something obviously major I will go up to them. They have a tough job on their hands these days, a lot to look at, so you can easily get on the wrong side if you go pestering them after phase of play because you will always find something.

But we tell the lads, leave the ref alone. If we do our job right, we say we will not be complaining about the ref. Asked if there was an additional focus on discipline, Sheehan was a little incredulous. Focus on discipline? he said.

Discipline Remains Key Focus For Ireland

We focus on it every week. I have never played a Test match for Ireland where we have not talked about discipline. Especially at Test rugby, discipline is massive for 22 metre entries. You cannot win a game with poor discipline.

So, it has not changed this week. Ireland conceded 18 penalties in the 24-13 defeat to the Springboks last year, as well as four yellow cards and a 20-minute red card, making discipline a key area. Sheehan believes that pestering officials after every phase of play is counterproductive and often leads to negative interactions. He reminded his teammates that complaining about refereeing decisions is a waste of energy if the team performs its duties correctly.

He emphasized that players should trust the officials to manage the game and focus instead on executing their own roles with precision. This disciplined approach aims to prevent unnecessary friction and allow the referee to perform his duties without interference from either side. The Ireland squad faces a demanding challenge this Saturday evening, requiring a performance level that surpasses their recent efforts in the championship.

Sheehan highlighted that the team must deliver their best output in a long time to remain competitive against the Springboks. He emphasized the necessity of maintaining peak intensity and mental focus across the entire pitch for the full eighty minutes of play. Drops in concentration or performance in specific areas can lead to a rapid loss of momentum that is difficult to regain against a disciplined opponent like South Africa.

The captain stressed the importance of mental resilience and the ability to remain calm under pressure. He believes the current group possesses the quality and determination to produce a performance worthy of contention in the tournament standings. Recent discussions within the camp have focused heavily on the psychological aspects of maintaining consistency throughout the match. Sheehan noted that staying in the right mental space and capitalizing on key opportunities are vital for keeping the initiative on Ireland's side.

The team understands that even minor lapses can be exploited by high-quality opposition, making sustained excellence a critical requirement. Sam Illo has been ruled out of Ireland's clash with South Africa due to a head injury. Sheehan expressed confidence in his existing understanding of the role and noted that no special preparations were necessary. He also acknowledged the support from teammates like Nick Timoney regarding lineout specifics.

The twenty-eight-year-old showed no signs of anxiety regarding this significant tactical change during Ireland's captain's run. Sheehan emphasized that the core principles of the game remain unchanged regardless of where a player stands on the pitch. He noted that while specific technical details vary, the fundamental expectation for every player to contribute effectively to the team's objectives stays constant.