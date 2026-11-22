Ireland captain Dan Sheehan is a doubt for Friday's Nations Championship fifth-place playoff against Australia at Twickenham after his yellow card against South Africa was upgraded to red, with Springbok Marco van Staden also upgraded.

Ireland captain Dan Sheehan is a doubt for Friday night's Nations Championship fifth-place playoff against Australia at Twickenham in London after his yellow card against South Africa was upgraded to a red card.

The Nations Championship confirmed that foul play review officer (FPRO) Tual Trainini upgraded Sheehan's yellow card to a red following Saturday's match at the Aviva Stadium. Sheehan was shown a yellow card in the 73rd minute of Ireland's 20-17 win over South Africa for croc-rolling Springboks back row Marco van Staden. Referee Christophe Ridley sent the incident for off-field review. There was no announcement of an upgraded sanction for Sheehan during the closing minutes of the game.

Also read Ireland v South Africa: Dan Sheehan Starts at Eight for Nations Championship Clash

Nations Championship Upgrades Red Cards

It is expected that further news on Sheehan and van Staden will be announced by the Nations Championship on Monday. Van Staden was also shown a yellow card for hammering back into the ruck after Sheehan had croc-rolled him, with the Springboks back row diving dangerously into Tadhg Beirne at the same ruck. FPRO Trainini also upgraded van Staden's yellow card to a red card, meaning he too is now facing further post-match sanction.

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Van Staden's yellow card was upgraded to a red shortly after the full-time whistle. The upgraded red card for Sheehan throws into doubt the Irish captain's availability for the Nations Championship fifth-place playoff in Twickenham next Friday, with kick-off at 8.10pm. Australia, coached by Les Kiss, await Ireland in that game. It remains to be seen if Sheehan is now suspended, but he is clearly a doubt for Friday night's clash.

The upgrade will either lead to a foul play review committee (FPRC) issuing a hearing in front of an independent committee or deciding upon a suspension, which Sheehan and the IRFU can challenge by requesting a full hearing. It is understood that Sheehan and the Irish management have issued a submission on foot of the citing commissioner's review of the match and the incident in question.

Sheehan Likely To Contest Verdict

It seems likely that Sheehan will contest the upgraded verdict on the premise that it did not meet the threshold for a red card. The curse of the Irish number eight has thus struck again in a most unexpected way after Caelan Doris, Jack Conan and Sean Jansen were each in turn sidelined by injuries ahead of last Saturday's game.

Ireland's win over South Africa came despite those injury absentees in the back row, but the red card upgrade now leaves fresh uncertainty over the captain's availability for the playoff against Australia.