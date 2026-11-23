Ireland prop Dan Sheehan receives a retrospective red card for a croc roll on Marco van Staden in the Nations Championship. Ireland contests the decision.

Ireland rugby player Dan Sheehan has been issued a retrospective red card following a dangerous tackle on South Africa's Marco van Staden during the recent Nations Championship match. The incident occurred on Saturday and involved a prohibited maneuver known as a 'croc roll,' which World Rugby has strictly banned to protect player safety. This disciplinary action marks a significant development in the ongoing efforts to curb dangerous play in international rugby union competitions.

Review Upgrades Yellow Card to Red

The Foul Play Review Officer Tual Trainini reviewed the incident and upgraded Sheehan's initial yellow card sanction to a full red card after analyzing the video footage. The footage clearly showed Sheehan grabbing and twisting van Staden illegally within the ruck area. Although the on-field referee initially only issued a yellow card, the independent review panel determined that the severity of the action warranted a dismissal from the match. Ireland intends to formally contest this upgraded verdict, arguing that the specific actions did not meet the threshold required for a red card dismissal under current regulations.

Also read Dan Sheehan and Marco van Staden Both Receive Red Card Upgrades After Ireland Win

Croc Roll Definition and Mechanics

A 'croc roll,' also referred to as a crocodile roll, is named after the method crocodiles use to subdue their prey. In rugby terms, this involves a player grabbing an opponent around the torso during a breakdown and using their body weight to roll them to the side within the ruck. This action is explicitly defined as a prohibited maneuver where a player laterally rolls, twists, or pulls an opponent who is standing in the tackle area to the ground. The technique often results in the player performing the clear-out landing directly on the lower limbs of the opponent, creating a high-risk scenario for severe injury.

World Safety Concerns and Injury History

World Rugby prohibited the croc roll in 2024 due to evidence that the maneuver was causing serious injuries to players. The primary danger lies in the exposure of the outstretched leg of the player in the ruck, which can suffer significant damage during the roll. Renaldo Bothma, a former player for Namibia and Harlequins, provided a stark example of these risks after suffering a paralyzed foot that required four separate surgeries following a croc roll incident. These severe outcomes prompted the governing body to tighten regulations and enforce stricter penalties for such actions.

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Specific Law Changes Introduced

The regulatory framework has been updated with new laws to address these safety concerns. Law 9.20d has been revised to state that while a player may remove a jackler from the tackle area by pushing or driving them backwards, they must not roll, pull, or twist an opponent. Additionally, a new clause in Law 14.8 regarding the tackle law explicitly states that players must not roll, pull, or twist an opponent involved in the tackle to the ground. These changes aim to eliminate the ambiguity that previously allowed such dangerous techniques to be interpreted as legal defensive moves.

Sanctions and Assessment Criteria

A croc roll is not automatically a red card offense; the sanction depends on the referee's assessment of the danger involved. The basic sanction for this infringement is a penalty kick. However, a yellow card is issued if the action presents a higher degree of danger, such as dropping near or directly onto the opponent's lower limbs. A red card is reserved for instances with a high degree of danger, such as causing significant hyperextension of the leg. The Foul Play Review Officer considers factors including the severity, force, speed, and proximity of the player's weight to the opponent's lower limbs when determining the appropriate disciplinary measure.