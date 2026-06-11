Dancing With The Stars head judge Oti Mabuse announces pregnancy with second child

Oti Mabuse, the head judge of RTÉ's Dancing With The Stars, has announced she is pregnant with her second child. The professional dancer already has an 18-month-old daughter with her husband Marius Iepure.

Dancing With The Stars head judge Oti Mabuse has announced she is pregnant with her second child . The 35-year-old professional dancer already has an 18-month-old daughter with her husband Marius Iepure.

With stints on Loose Women and I'm A Celebrity after departing the BBC Saturday night staple in 2020, Oti shared the exciting news on social media that another baby is on the way. Numerous celebrity friends rushed to congratulate Oti in the comments beneath her announcement, including several of her former Strictly colleagues.

Following the arrival of her first child, Oti expressed her desire to welcome more children down the line, stating that she'd like as many as she can afford. In conversation with The Times, she reflected on her ambition as a mum and her love for her industry





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Dancing With The Stars Oti Mabuse Pregnant Second Child Husband Marius Iepure Professional Dancer Loose Women I'm A Celebrity BBC Strictly Dancing On Ice Karen Hauer Gorka Marquez Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu Alan Halsall Tyrone Dobbs Giovanna Fletcher Happy Mum Happy Baby Podcast

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