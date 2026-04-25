Daniel and Majella O'Donnell Purchase New Home Closer to Dublin

Daniel and Majella O'Donnell have purchased a new house in County Wicklow to serve as a base near Dublin, while also preparing to welcome their fifth grandchild. The couple shared the news at a recent exhibition and are excited about the convenience of the new location.

Beloved Irish singer Daniel O'Donnell and his wife, Majella, are embarking on a new chapter, expanding their property portfolio with the purchase of a new home in County Wicklow .

The couple revealed the exciting news while attending an exhibition at the Newbridge Silverware Visitor Centre, an event showcasing clothing from Daniel, Majella, and a host of other prominent figures. This new acquisition isn't intended to replace their cherished Donegal residence, but rather to provide a convenient base closer to Dublin, facilitating easier access to the capital for work and family commitments.

Majella explained that the Wicklow property, situated just a twenty-minute drive from Dublin, is currently undergoing renovations, with the expectation of moving in towards the end of the summer. Daniel echoed his wife’s enthusiasm, expressing their excitement about having a more accessible location near Dublin. The decision to acquire a Dublin-adjacent property comes at a particularly joyful time for the O’Donnells, as they eagerly anticipate the arrival of their fifth grandchild later this year.

Majella detailed the growing family, outlining the locations of their existing grandchildren. Siobhan, their daughter, resides in Banbridge, County Down, with her three children: Olivia (10), Archie (8), and Luke (4). Their son, Michael, is settled in Melbourne, Australia, with his wife Sarah and their son Jack, who is currently one year old. The impending arrival of another grandchild from Michael and Sarah will bring the total to five.

Majella playfully suggested that this fifth grandchild might be the last, though she emphasized the immeasurable joy each grandchild has brought to their lives. She described welcoming grandchildren as a 'wonderful' and 'absolutely fabulous' experience, a sentiment wholeheartedly shared by Daniel, who simply stated, 'They are just a joy. There's no doubt about it.

' The couple’s expanding family clearly plays a significant role in their lifestyle choices, and the new Wicklow home will undoubtedly provide a welcoming space for future family gatherings. While the O’Donnells haven’t publicly announced whether they’ve engaged the services of an architect for the renovations – a nod to their previous experience with Dermot Bannon on the popular television show *Room to Improve* in 2018 – fans can anticipate a beautifully designed home, likely mirroring the elegance and comfort of their existing Kincasslagh property.

Known for their impeccable taste and attention to detail, the couple’s homes are often characterized by spaciousness and, as playfully suggested, a generous number of en-suite bathrooms. The new property represents more than just a real estate investment; it signifies a commitment to maintaining close ties with their growing family and a desire for a more practical base for their professional engagements in and around Dublin.

The Wicklow location offers a balance of tranquility and accessibility, allowing the couple to enjoy the beauty of the Irish countryside while remaining connected to the vibrant energy of the capital city. The news has been met with widespread excitement from fans, who are eager to see how the couple will transform their new house into a home, and to share in their joy as they welcome another grandchild into the family.

The couple’s continued success and happiness serve as an inspiration to many, and their latest venture is sure to be followed with great interest





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