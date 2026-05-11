Daniel Ennis, Social Democrats Candidate, Expected to Perform Well in Dublin Central Byelection

Daniel Ennis, a candidate in the Dublin Central byelection, is expected to perform well and could even emerge as the early front-runner. He is a Dublin city councillor for the area and has expressed support for integration and inclusion in the north inner city. The Social Democrats councillor aims to raise the State's betting tax from 2 per cent to 5 per cent to bring in €165 million per year, which could fund sports capital grants and create a €150 sports and cultural activity voucher for all children.

Daniel Ennis , a candidate in the Dublin Central byelection, is expected to perform well and could even emerge as the early front-runner. He is a Dublin city councillor for the area and has expressed support for integration and inclusion in the north inner city.

He also mentioned the importance of sports facilities in inner city communities. The Social Democrats councillor is expected to compete for the seat vacated by former minister for finance Paschal Donohoe. The party aims to raise the State's betting tax from 2 per cent to 5 per cent to bring in €165 million per year, which could fund sports capital grants and create a €150 sports and cultural activity voucher for all children.

The regeneration of the area is expected to push back against antisocial behaviour and criminality, but local sports clubs have called for the preservation of the facilities to meet the needs of local residents





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Dublin Central Byelection Daniel Ennis Social Democrats Paschal Donohoe State's Betting Tax Sports Capital Grants €150 Sports And Cultural Activity Voucher For Regeneration Of The Area Antisocial Behaviour And Criminality Local Sports Clubs Preservation Of The Facilities

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