Dara Calleary Distances Himself From Simon Harris Over Dole Remarks

Dara Calleary distances himself from Simon Harris on the dole, as the Social Welfare Bill adds €10 a week to core benefits.

Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary has distanced himself from remarks by Tánaiste Simon Harris that 'the dole is a safety net, not a way of life'. Calleary made his response in the Dáil while introducing the Social Welfare Bill, after Harris delivered his comments at the Fine Gael ardfheis in Cork.

Harris told delegates that 'at a time of full employment, it is simply not acceptable for any person to remain on the live register year after year after year'. He called for penalties for people on social welfare who refused to seek employment. Calleary said he did not believe being on the dole is a way of life, or that it is one of the biggest issues facing the country.

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Social Welfare Bill Mechanism and Benefits

Calleary told the Dáil that 'the live register is not a stop. It is a flow'. He said some 58,800 people have either entered or exited the long-term unemployment register over the past 12 months.

The Social Welfare Bill gives effect to the provisions of Budget 2027. It includes a €10 a week increase in core social welfare benefits and introduces a €500 cost-of-disability payment.

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The Minister also announced that the Christmas bonus, or double social welfare benefit, will be paid in the week starting December 1. Jobseekers who refuse to engage with mandatory activation services currently lose €90 a week in payments, and under the bill that reduced rate rises by €10 to €100.

Calleary described the reduced rate as the final step in a process to encourage a jobseeker to take up the employment supports on offer. He said the reduced rate is lifted immediately once a jobseeker resumes engagement.

Rights, Responsibilities and Political Responses

Calleary said that being on the dole involves 'rights and responsibilities'. The unemployed have the right to income support from the State, but also have a responsibility to seek employment and engage with the employment services the State offers.

At the time of the bill's introduction, the number of people on the live register for a year or more was at its lowest level in two years, at around 52,300. Of those, 46,400 will receive a payment, according to Calleary.

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Taoiseach Micheál Martin, asked whether Harris had informed Calleary of his proposals, said that 'every party is entitled to put forward ideas and proposals'. He added that the programme for government is the guiding star of Government decisions, and that people out of work for more than a year need help.

Sinn Féin social protection spokeswoman Louise O'Reilly said she was happy to hear Calleary distancing himself from the Tánaiste's comments. She argued that the Fine Gael leader and members of Government often punch down, and that the reasons for unemployment are complicated and should not be reduced to a single soundbite.

Pathways to Work Successor and Next Steps

Calleary said his department is finalising the successor to the Pathways to Work strategy, which is due for publication in the coming weeks. The strategy follows a public consultation process that received 430 submissions.

According to the Minister, the new strategy will strengthen efforts to support people who are long-term unemployed and face barriers to entering the labour market. Calleary said his department's role is to support those without a job to break out of unemployment.