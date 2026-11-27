Social Protection Minister Dara Calleary unveils the Pathways to Work document, outlining new supports for lone parents, youth, and older workers to boost national employment rates over the next four years.

Social Protection Minister Dara Calleary has officially announced a comprehensive new employment strategy designed to support vulnerable demographics in returning to the labor market. The government's newly launched Pathways to Work document commits to enhancing job opportunities for lone parents, younger workers, older employees, and individuals with disabilities over the next four years. This strategic initiative aims to significantly reduce barriers to employment while providing targeted assistance to small businesses eager to hire new staff.

Strategic Goals For Vulnerable Workers

The core of the Pathways to Work strategy focuses on improving employment rates among people with disabilities by a quarter and delivering intensified one-to-one support for young people who are currently outside of employment, education, or training. The document explicitly aligns the approach of the national employment service, Intreo, with the European Union Recommendation on a Reinforced Youth Guarantee. This alignment ensures that all individuals under the age of 30 receive a high-quality offer of work, education, training, or an apprenticeship within four months of leaving school or becoming unemployed.

Also read UK DWP Cyber Incident Halts Pension and Benefit Services

Focus On Older Workers And AI Training

Minister Calleary emphasized that personal engagement is critical for retaining older workers in the workforce, particularly as the number of employees over 65 has quadrupled in the last 25 years. While John Martin, chair of the Labour Market Advisory Council, noted that many seniors stay on due to good opportunities, he acknowledged that re-entering the labor market remains difficult for those currently out of work. To address future workforce needs, the government has allocated €150 million from the National Training Fund towards AI-related training and upskilling over the next three years, aiming to keep the economy competitive despite technological challenges.

Advertisement

Success Stories From Small Businesses

Sylvia Kennedy, founder of the specialist bakery Treats by Sylvia, highlighted the tangible impact of these supports during the launch event. Her business successfully expanded from a solo operation in 2021 to a five-person enterprise ready to move into dedicated premises. Kennedy credited substantial capital, training, and hiring grants for enabling this growth, stating unequivocally that such support was vital for a small business to scale effectively in the current economic climate.

Stakeholder Reactions And Funding Concerns

Reactions to the new strategy have been mixed, with some stakeholder groups expressing disappointment over the absence of firm funding commitments for specific programs they have long championed. Representatives for those supporting lone parents and individuals with disabilities hope that detailed financial allocations will materialize as the plan progresses. Meanwhile, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, represented by social policy officer Ger Gibbons, welcomed the document's emphasis on quality employment and decent work, urging that these objectives be implemented across the entire strategy.