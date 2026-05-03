Dara O'Shea Leads Ipswich Town to Premier League Promotion in Stunning Championship Campaign

Ipswich Town secured promotion back to the Premier League under Dara O'Shea's leadership, while Irish players made waves across the Championship playoffs and European leagues. Highlights include Kasey McAteer's decisive goal, Armstrong Oko-Flex's title-winning season in Bulgaria, and Josh Keeley's standout performance for Luton Town.

Dara O'Shea led Ipswich Town to a historic promotion back to the Premier League , capping off an extraordinary Championship campaign. The team entered the final week with a clear goal: secure three points from their last two matches to guarantee promotion.

A midweek 2-2 draw against Southampton, sparked by Ryan Manning's free-kick, added pressure ahead of their decisive clash with QPR. Ipswich delivered a commanding 3-0 victory, with Jack Taylor playing a pivotal role in the opening goal, setting the tone for a dominant performance. Kasey McAteer, coming off the bench, sealed the win and promotion, ensuring Ipswich's return to the top flight at the first attempt.

The Championship playoffs will feature strong Irish representation, with players involved in all four competing teams. Hull City secured their spot with a crucial win over Norwich City, led by Oliver McBurnie's brace, while Derby County and Wrexham fell short in their final matches. Derby's defeat to Sheffield United saw Sammie Szmodics, on loan from Ipswich, score, while Tom Cannon's timely goal boosted his chances for an Ireland squad call-up.

Millwall, featuring Danny McNamara and Will Smallbone, will face Hull in the playoffs, with Smallbone making a successful return from injury in a late cameo against Oxford United. Elsewhere, Brentford's Caoimhín Kelleher recorded his 10th clean sheet of the season, keeping his side in contention for European qualification. A late surge from Aaron Connolly, who scored twice in Swansea City's 3-1 win over Charlton Athletic, has bolstered his form ahead of the international break.

Meanwhile, Armstrong Oko-Flex made history as the first Irish player to win a top-flight European league this season, helping Levski Sofia clinch the Bulgarian title—a first in 17 years—and securing a Champions League qualifying spot. Oko-Flex's standout performances, including eight goals and seven assists, have drawn attention, potentially paving the way for a move to a bigger league.

Additionally, Josh Keeley's heroic 10-save performance for Luton Town in their 3-2 win over Bolton Wanderers highlighted his growth, with interest from Championship clubs and a likely Ireland debut on the horizon. Stat of the Week highlights Dara O'Shea's remarkable consistency, as he played every minute of Ipswich's 46 league games without receiving a single booking—a testament to his discipline and leadership.

Former Ireland international CJ Hamilton also made headlines with a stunning left-footed strike for Blackpool, securing a 1-0 win over Reading and showcasing his enduring quality. As the season concludes, Irish players have left a lasting impact across European leagues, with many poised for even greater achievements in the coming campaigns





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