Darragh Ennis Shares Natural Way to Get Rid of Houseflies and Fungus Gnats

Darragh Ennis, a star on The Chase, has revealed a simple and natural way to get rid of small black flies that can swarm houseplants in the summer. He suggests using nematodes, which are microscopic worms that crawl inside insects and kill them, to eliminate the pests.

The Chase star Darragh Ennis might have just solved all your fly problems. When he's not trying to stop contestants on the ITV quiz show from winning thousands of pounds in prize money, Darragh Ennis is an entomologist, meaning he's a scientist who studies insects - so he knows all there is to know about getting rid of pesky flies.

As the summer months kick in, many of us will be opening our windows to let some fresh air in, and this means insects like flies will have direct access to our kitchens, where they hunt for food. Flies can also be a nuisance around houseplants, as different types of flies are attracted to the nutrients in the soil.

But in a TikTok video, Darragh, who is also known as The Menace on The Chase, revealed a simple and natural way to get rid of the small black flies that can swarm your houseplants in the summer. These pests, known as fungus gnats, can be 'really hard' to eliminate and often live on houseplants, causing frustration and making many people want to give up on their plants altogether.

Darragh explained in his video: 'If you've got little insects flying around your house, it can be really annoying. Now, I'm an entomologist, so I love insects, but I still don't want those tiny little black flies all over my house, and they're really hard to get rid of - especially when they live in your houseplants.

'They're called fungus gnats because they live in compost and stuff, and they're a big pest in mushroom growhouses and things. Getting rid of them with chemicals is really hard.

' Darragh suggests a unique approach to keep your houseplants and eliminate the flies simultaneously - using nematodes. He elaborated: 'You've probably never heard of them, but they're little microscopic worms that live in the soil. They're probably the most common animal on the planet, but we can't see them. There's billions upon billions upon billions of them.

' The Menace added: 'One type of them crawls inside insects and kills them. Now, it's a bit gruesome, but it's a natural way of killing them. You can just order these online. You just put these into a watering can and then pour them on your house plants.

The best bit about this is that they crawl through the soil and hunts through the larvae and everything so they're gone.

' So if you want to get rid of those little flies and you don't want loads of chemicals, buy some nematodes. I studied them for my PhD, and now they're useful in my house. Darragh also displayed the packet of nematodes he had purchased online, labelled as Sciarid Fly Nematodes, available on Amazon for approximately £12.

You can keep flies out of your home using a number of natural remedies, including using herbs and plants the insects can't stand the smell of. These include basil, lavender, mint, bay leaves, and marigolds.

Also you can concoct an essential oil spray by blending one cup of water, 10-15 drops of an essential oil such as peppermint, lemongrass, citronella, or lavender, and one tablespoon of vodka (optional, but aids in mixing the oils) into a spray bottle and spritzing it around windows, doors, and other entry points in your home. Another popular method to ward off flies, especially tiny ones like fruit flies, is to create a homemade trap.

This can be done by combining apple cider vinegar and washing up liquid in a bowl, covering it with cling film, and then piercing a few small holes in the top





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Houseplants Nematodes Houseflies Fungus Gnats Natural Remedies

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