Darren Till Expresses Concern for Daniel Kinahan After Arrest

Former UFC fighter Darren Till shares his thoughts on the arrest of Daniel Kinahan, revealing his own visa issues and expressing hope for Kinahan's well-being. The news details Kinahan's arrest in Dubai and the ongoing extradition process.

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has expressed concern for Daniel Kinahan following the recent arrest of the alleged cartel boss in Dubai . Kinahan was apprehended by Dubai Police last Friday as part of a covert operation initiated shortly after Irish authorities issued a warrant for his arrest.

Till, who has recently transitioned to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and signed a three-fight deal, previously acknowledged a friendship with Kinahan and was photographed with him in Dubai several years ago. He is scheduled to make his BKFC debut against Aaron Chalmers on May 30th in Birmingham. During an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Till addressed the situation surrounding Kinahan's arrest and the potential impact on his own visa status.

He revealed he is currently facing visa issues that are preventing him from fighting in the United States and is actively working to resolve them. When questioned about a possible connection between his visa problems and his association with Kinahan, Till stated he was unsure, suggesting the issue might stem from incorrect information provided during a previous ESTA application regarding a past criminal conviction.

He questioned whether his friendship with Kinahan was the sole reason for his inability to enter the US, expressing confusion over the situation. He acknowledged the likelihood of the US government pursuing individuals they seek, but remained uncertain about the specifics of Kinahan’s case. Ultimately, Till stated his primary concern was for Kinahan’s well-being, simply hoping he is 'okay'. Kinahan’s arrest is the culmination of months of dedicated work by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau in Ireland.

High-ranking Gardai engaged in numerous confidential trips to the UAE to collaborate with local authorities and strategize Kinahan’s detention, following the Director of Public Prosecutions’ decision to press charges. Kinahan is expected to be charged with directing a criminal organization, based on a comprehensive investigation that has been ongoing for over two years. An arrest warrant was issued by Irish courts last Wednesday, and an extradition request was swiftly submitted to the UAE by Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan.

UAE authorities were reportedly aware of the impending charges for several months. While Kinahan has the right to contest his extradition, Irish authorities are optimistic about his return before his birthday on June 25th. A conviction could result in a life sentence. Kinahan’s father, Christy, and brother, Christopher, are believed to still be residing in Dubai.

The situation highlights the international efforts to dismantle Kinahan’s alleged criminal network and bring him to justice





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Darren Till Daniel Kinahan UFC Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship BKFC Dubai Arrest Extradition Ireland Visa Crime

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