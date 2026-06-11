Daryl Horgan, Dundalk's Captain, Pursues UEFA A Licence and Management Career

Daryl Horgan, a 34-year-old Irish footballer, has been playing for Dundalk in the League of Ireland top-flight and is their captain. He has made 17 appearances for Ireland and is known for his impressive form. Horgan recently signed a new two-year contract with Dundalk and is currently pursuing his UEFA A Licence. He has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for May, ahead of second-placed Tommy Lonergan of Waterford and Bohemians' Dawson Devoy. Horgan plans to go down the management route after retiring but is also considering coaching. He scored four goals and produced two assists in May to clinch his second nomination for the monthly prize. Dundalk are currently fourth in the table and are chasing a European spot in their first season back in the Premier Division.

Daryl Horgan, a 34-year-old Irish footballer, has been playing for Dundalk in the League of Ireland top-flight and is their captain. He has made 17 appearances for Ireland and is known for his impressive form.

Horgan recently signed a new two-year contract with Dundalk and is currently pursuing his UEFA A Licence. He has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for May, ahead of second-placed Tommy Lonergan of Waterford and Bohemians' Dawson Devoy. Horgan plans to go down the management route after retiring but is also considering coaching. He scored four goals and produced two assists in May to clinch his second nomination for the monthly prize.

Dundalk are currently fourth in the table and are chasing a European spot in their first season back in the Premier Division





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Dundalk Ireland League Of Ireland UEFA A Licence Management Career Player Of The Month Ross Tierney Kian Leavy Tunmise Sobowale

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Dundalk's Daryl Horgan wins SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for MayDundalk captain Daryl Horgan has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for May, winning the monthly prize for the fifth time in his career. The 33-year-old winger topped the poll with 60 points, ahead of second-placed Tommy Lonergan of Waterford and third-placed Dawson Devoy of Bohemians.

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