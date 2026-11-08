Dash Container Café Boss Ordered To Pay €35,000 For Pregnancy Discrimination

Martin McCaffrey of Dash Container Café must pay €35,000 to former employee Emma Hughes after the Labour Court found him guilty of pregnancy and maternity discrimination.

Madam Deputy Chairwoman Katie Connolly of the Labour Court has issued a binding order requiring Martin McCaffrey's company, Brazilian Coffee House Ltd, to pay €35,000 in compensation to former employee Emma Hughes for gender discrimination linked to her pregnancy. The ruling confirms that the Dublin -based employer treated Hughes unfavorably after she announced her pregnancy in August 2022, ultimately forcing her resignation from her role as brand and digital marketing manager.

Patronizing Conduct And Workplace Culture

The Labour Court determined that Martin McCaffrey maintained a generally patronizing attitude toward his female workforce, specifically citing his habitual reference to staff members, including Emma Hughes, as "girls." This linguistic habit was interpreted by the court as evidence of a broader culture that failed to respect the professional status of women working within his hospitality and coffee shop empire. The tribunal found that this dismissive behavior formed part of a continuous chain of discriminatory acts that escalated following Hughes's pregnancy announcement.

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Brazilian Coffee House Ltd, which trades under the name Dash Container Café at the Hole in the Wall on Blackhorse Avenue in Dublin 7, faced scrutiny for its internal management practices. The court accepted the contention that McCaffrey appeared visibly unhappy about Hughes's pregnancy from the outset, creating a hostile environment that contributed to her decision to leave the company. The tribunal emphasized that such language and attitudes are not merely social faux pas but constitute actionable discrimination under workplace equality legislation.

Invasive Communication And Professional Disrespect

Evidence presented to the Labour Court revealed that Martin McCaffrey frequently contacted Emma Hughes outside of standard working hours while she was pregnant, with some messages arriving as late as 2:07am. Hughes described these communications as unclear and confusing, noting that she felt she never received a proper break during her pregnancy. The court found that this relentless contact, combined with McCaffrey's refusal to put adequate plans in place for maternity leave cover, demonstrated a clear disregard for her health and professional boundaries.

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Furthermore, the tribunal accepted Hughes's undisputed evidence that McCaffrey shouted at her on several occasions. In specific instances, when Hughes attempted to mediate or discuss issues between a colleague and the chief executive, McCaffrey responded by stating, "I am not talking to you." McCaffrey denied ever shouting at Hughes, but the Labour Court found his testimony on significant matters to be vague, evasive, and inconsistent, thereby favoring the account provided by the former employee.

Financial Penalty And Corporate Liability

The €35,000 award originally made by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) in December 2024 was upheld by the Labour Court after an appeal by McCaffrey's firm. The employer had been unable to attend the initial WRC hearing due to a family bereavement but proceeded with the appeal to contest the discrimination findings. Despite the firm's denial of wrongdoing, the court concluded that Martin McCaffrey's actions constituted less favorable treatment on the grounds of gender, specifically relating to Hughes's pregnancy and maternity leave status.

Martin McCaffrey, a 62-year-old entrepreneur who operates the Hole in the Wall pub beside Phoenix Park alongside several other coffee shops, employs approximately 60 staff across his business strands, which include public house operations, coffee shops, and whiskey and gin production. The Labour Court noted that his request for Hughes to continue working during her absence on maternity leave demonstrated a dismissive attitude toward both the complainant and the inconvenience he perceived her pregnancy to be.

Resignation And Lasting Impact On Staff

Emma Hughes began her employment with the company on April 4, 2022, but the discriminatory treatment she experienced culminated in her resignation on June 28, 2023. She did not return to work after her maternity leave, citing the cumulative effect of the hostile work environment and discriminatory actions as the primary reason for her departure. The Labour Court found that the less favorable treatment she endured was directly linked to her pregnancy, marking a significant legal precedent for hospitality employers in Dublin.

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This ruling underscores the strict accountability placed on business owners who fail to provide reasonable accommodations or who engage in harassing behavior toward pregnant employees. The decision by Madam Deputy Chairwoman Katie Connolly serves as a stern warning to Martin McCaffrey and other operators in the sector that patronizing language, invasive communication, and disrespect for maternity rights will result in substantial financial penalties and reputational damage.