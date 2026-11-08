Dash Container Café Ordered to Pay €35k for Pregnancy Discrimination

Martin McCaffrey's Brazilian Coffee House Ltd must pay €35,000 to former manager Emma Hughes after a Labour Court ruling confirmed gender discrimination related to her pregnancy and maternity leave status.

A Dublin employer has been ordered to pay €35,000 in compensation after a Labour Court found that its director discriminated against a former employee on the grounds of pregnancy and maternity. Martin McCaffrey's Brazilian Coffee House Ltd, which operates the Dash Container Café at the Hole in the Wall in Blackhorse Avenue, Dublin 7, was held liable for treating Emma Hughes less favorably after she announced she was expecting a child.

Deputy Chairwoman Katie Connolly issued the ruling, stating that the court accepted Hughes's contention that McCaffrey appeared unhappy about her pregnancy from the outset. The decision follows an appeal by the firm against an initial discrimination award made by the Workplace Relations Commission in December 2024, which the employer had contested despite missing the original hearing due to a family bereavement.

Also read Dash Container Café Boss Ordered To Pay €35,000 For Pregnancy Discrimination

Patronizing Language and Hostile Environment

Connolly found that McCaffrey's habit of referring to Hughes and other female staff as "girls" displayed a generally patronizing attitude toward women in the workplace. This linguistic pattern was cited alongside a series of behaviors that created a hostile environment for Hughes, who had started working for the company on April 4th, 2022, as the brand and digital marketing manager.

Hughes provided evidence that McCaffrey frequently contacted her outside of normal working hours while she was pregnant, with some messages arriving as late as 2:07am. She described these communications as unclear and confusing, noting that she felt she never received a proper break during her pregnancy. The court accepted this testimony as a key indicator of the stress and lack of support she experienced.

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Shouting Incidents and Vague Testimony

The Labour Court also considered specific incidents of verbal aggression, including Hughes's claim that McCaffrey shouted at her on multiple occasions. Hughes stated that when she attempted to facilitate a conversation between a colleague and McCaffrey regarding DASH issues, he responded by saying, "I am not talking to you." McCaffrey denied having any recollection of shouting at Hughes during the proceedings.

Connolly noted that McCaffrey's evidence on significant matters was vague, evasive, and inconsistent. The court found that on the balance of probabilities, Hughes was subjected to less favorable treatment after informing the chief executive of her pregnancy on August 2nd, 2022. This mistreatment was viewed as part of a continuum of discriminatory acts linked directly to her status as a pregnant employee.

Maternity Leave Disputes and Resignation

A critical factor in the ruling was McCaffrey's failure to prepare plans for maternity leave cover and his subsequent request that Hughes continue working during her absence. Connolly stated that this behavior demonstrated a dismissive attitude toward the complainant and reflected the inconvenience McCaffrey perceived her pregnancy to be. Hughes did not return to her post after her maternity leave concluded.

Hughes resigned from her position on June 28th, 2023, citing the discriminatory treatment as the primary reason for her departure. She claimed that the firm's actions forced her out of her role rather than allowing her to return to work in a supportive environment. The Labour Court upheld the Workplace Relations Commission's assessment that this resignation was a direct result of the discrimination.

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Business Operations and Compensation

Martin McCaffrey, 62, operates several other businesses in the Dublin area, including the Hole in the Wall pub beside Phoenix Park and various coffee shop locations. His company employs approximately 60 staff members across three main strands: the public house, coffee shops, and whiskey and gin production and sales. The €35,000 award covers the discrimination found against Hughes, who served as the brand and digital marketing manager for the Dash Container Café brand.

The firm had denied all allegations of discrimination throughout the process. However, McCaffrey acknowledged that he did ask Hughes to work during her maternity leave. The Labour Court's decision reinforces strict standards regarding the treatment of pregnant employees and the legal obligations of employers to provide adequate support and avoid discriminatory practices in the Irish workplace.