David Beckham Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

David Beckham was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as his wife Victoria delivered a heartfelt tribute, while their eldest son Brooklyn was notably absent from the ceremony. The footballing icon, 51, became the 2,849th person to receive the honour at the renowned tourist attraction in Los Angeles, with a star-studded ceremony held in front of Ovation Hollywood on Hollywood Boulevard.

David Beckham was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as his wife Victoria delivered a heartfelt tribute, while their eldest son Brooklyn was notably absent from the ceremony.

The footballing icon, 51, became the 2,849th person to receive the honour at the renowned tourist attraction in Los Angeles, with a star-studded ceremony held in front of Ovation Hollywood on Hollywood Boulevard. The former England captain was accompanied by his wife Victoria, whom he married in 1999 following her meteoric rise to stardom as part of the Spice Girls. Their children Harper, 14, Cruz, 21, and Romeo, 23, were all present for the special occasion.

Conspicuously missing was their eldest son Brooklyn, 27, who has reportedly become estranged from his parents following his marriage to heiress Nicola Peltz. Despite residing just 20 minutes from the ceremony venue, sources have previously suggested it





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David Beckham Hollywood Walk Of Fame Victoria Beckham Brooklyn Beckham Nicola Peltz

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