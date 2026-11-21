Fossa defeats Clare champions Banner 2-13 to 0-13 in the Munster intermediate football semi-final. David Clifford scored a crucial goal as the team advances to face the winner of the Cork-Tipperary tie.

Fossa secured their place in the Munster intermediate football final by defeating Clare champions Banner with a decisive 2-13 to 0-13 victory. The match concluded on November 21, 2026, with the scoreline reflecting a comfortable win for the side managed by David Clifford. Clifford, a three-time Footballer of the Year, played a pivotal role despite being limited to 1-3 in total scoring during the contest.

Clifford Score Turns Match Momentum

The defining moment of the second half occurred in the 46th minute when David Clifford fired a goal into the net. Bursting inside the arc, he delivered the ball to the bottom corner of the goal at the 14-meter mark. This sole score from open play proved to be the critical margin that separated the two teams throughout the remainder of the game.

Also read Fossa Host Banner in Munster Intermediate Club Football Championship

Clifford's ability to deliver under pressure provided the necessary boost for Fossa, who were already leading but needed to maintain their intensity. His performance highlighted his status as a premier player in the county, ensuring that his individual brilliance translated directly into team success against a resilient Clare opposition.

Banner Struggles to Close the Gap

Clare champions Banner mounted a spirited challenge throughout the match, limiting Clifford's overall output. Seán McMahon kicked 0-4 for Banner and also tagged Paudie Clifford, who managed to score 0-2 during the contest. Clare hurlers Shane Meehan and Ronan Kilroy contributed 0-3 and 0-2 respectively, showing the depth of talent available to Banner.

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Despite their efforts, Banner could not overcome a significant early deficit. A first-half opportunity involving Thomas Meenaghan, whose goal chance smacked the underside of the crossbar, represented a potential turning point that failed to materialize. This missed chance prevented Banner from leveling the score after 20 minutes against the wind.

Fossa Builds Half-Time Dominance

By the time the teams reached the interval, Fossa had established a commanding presence on the field. They fell 0-10 to 0-3 behind at half-time, a lead extended by Emmett O'Shea who nailed a pair of two-pointers. This substantial advantage proved too much ground to make up for Banner in the second half.

The first-half performance set the tone for the remainder of the game, with Fossa controlling the tempo and scoreboard. Banner fought hard to stay in contention but lacked the firepower to challenge Fossa's consistent scoring from play and frees throughout the duration of the match.

Rennie Goal and Final Outcome

Fossa added insurance to their lead with a 60th-minute goal from Matt Rennie, effectively sealing the victory before the final whistle. The combination of Clifford's crucial strike and Rennie's late goal ensured that Banner could not mount a meaningful comeback in the closing stages of the match.

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Fossa will now meet either Cork's Uibh Laoire or Killenaule of Tipperary in the Munster final. The upcoming final promises to be a high-stakes encounter as Fossa looks to add another championship title to their collection after this dominant semi-final display.