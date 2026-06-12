David Fox of Parilla Shares His Life in Food, From Childhood Soups to Fine Dining Inspirations

As Parilla prepares to pop up at Taste of Dublin, chef David Fox reflects on his earliest food memories, culinary influences, cooking rituals, and favourite dishes - from his grandmother's soup to authentic Italian bolognese and the simple comforts of pub grub.

David Fox shares his life in food, from his earliest memories to his favourite flavours and culinary inspirations. The restaurant, known for its enticing blend of upscale Mexican cuisine and vibrant ambiance, is popping up at Taste of Dublin in Merrion Square from Thursday 11 to Sunday 14.

Each dish tells a story of tradition and innovation, and the team's commitment to excellence is unwavering in their determination to deliver an unforgettable dining experience that transcends expectations. Parilla will be dishing up the goods all weekend long at the event. Here, David shares his personal journey with food. His earliest memories of food take place at his grandmother's kitchen table.

His grandfather would collect him from school and bring him back to their house where he was always treated with a bowl of soup. There was a fantastic rotation of soups, making it hard to be matched from as early as age four or five. His relationship with food is one of mixed emotions. He says he is truly in love with food, world cuisine, trying different styles, techniques, and recipes.

He jokes that he has to go easy as he packs on the pounds easily enough. He adds that he has a fantastic relationship with food, willing to try absolutely everything and being open about loving or disliking certain foods, even if it is controversial. The first meal he learned how to cook was possibly spaghetti bolognese. In the early stages it was likely chewy beef, a couple of kilograms of Dolmio, and overcooked pasta.

He recalls a chef later showing him a real authentic bolognese, keeping his mouth shut about the Dolmio of course, and being absolutely blown away by the love put into a dish. Sparks definitely flew for Italian cuisine from there on out. He still does not mind a good Dolmio all the same.

He has always had a keen interest in food and got one of the most entry-level jobs working in a homeless centre run by the Capuchins on Bow Street. In that kitchen you change sections every day; some days on a fryer, working as a kitchen porter, serving, etc. This is where he got his first taste for food.

Staff lunches on a Friday were often taken on by an individual and given a bit of a free run to make something as tasty as they can. This was always such an opportunity for him to try his absolute hardest to impress people through food. In later years as he reached 20 he started working with the lads behind Griolladh. Curating sandwiches and doing it at volume was such a buzz.

From a garden in Malahide to locations all across Dublin he loved it all. He learned a lot from Jack and Jacob, Jacob especially with food. He hates to be that guy but is not huge on breakfast. Usually a flat white from the local cafe, Yellow Door, in Malahide and then across to the restaurant.

But if you twisted his arm he would love pancakes. Their current executive chef Renato Braga cooked up a serious lasagna for the family for his grandmother's 90th recently. Probably the way forward. He was actually shocked by how tasty it was.

The family knew immediately he did not cook that one up. If he is cooking himself, he loves a roast, slow-cooked meats, a kiss off the BBQ, Sunday slow lunch sort of thing. Two or three courses and something sweet and easy to finish. Start with some form of burrata topped with something sweet and salty, followed by either a roast or maybe like a little tasty chicken in plum sauce or a ragu of sorts.

He enjoys being given the chance to cook for friends and family. When asked about the most underrated ingredient, he says it is a tough one and he does not want to say the wrong thing. His mother has always pushed him in a direction that he wanted to go, whether it was the best decision or not she backed him on them. She showed him how to cook, and he still uses her recipes from time to time.

He adores her cooking and some of the most simple meals she makes are the ones that he craves when he needs a boost. Maybe it is cliché but it makes sense to him. She technically kicked it all off, and she would laugh at him for this. He would kick off a meal with some form of croquette followed by a proper carbonara and/or a lovely steak and finish it off with either a cheesecake or panna cotta.

When asked about his guilty food pleasure, he says spice bag, chicken cheese rolls, and a curry sauce. Piggery but what is rare is bliss. He would have it weekly or bi-weekly. Another quick meal is fried rice with packet rice.

Nothing authentic about it but so easy to lash a bit of soy in, whatever veg is there - literally anything - topped with a fried egg and it is ready in probably under five minutes. He says miso soup is just not it for him; he cannot or does not plan on ever doing it. He likes both sweet and savoury. There is a time and place for both.

Pub grub is so accessible, especially for a couple of tenders and chips, simple. Fine dining lights a fire in the belly and the mind and he would take this quite seriously and plan a day around it. Fine dining excites him more but he finds extreme comfort in pub grub. He will always leave a high-end restaurant thinking he wants to do something like that.

His favourite restaurant is King Sitric in Howth. He has never had a bad meal, and service is always impeccable





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David Fox Parilla Taste Of Dublin Mexican Cuisine Italian Food Spaghetti Bolognese Griolladh Renato Braga King Sitric Howth Food Memories Culinary Inspiration

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