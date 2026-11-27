Head chef David Harte reveals his signature cod and barley dish using local Wexford ingredients. This light winter warmer is designed for easy entertaining with make-ahead components.

Head chef David Harte from The Sea Rooms at Kelly's Resort in Rosslare, Co Wexford, has released a specialized recipe designed for weekend home cooks seeking a culinary challenge. Harte, who leads the kitchen at this establishment, draws upon his extensive international experience, including stints at prestigious Michelin-starred venues like Noma in Copenhagen, to create dishes that honor his native roots.

The featured creation, a cod fillet served with a rich barley base and a delicate white wine and dill sauce, is described by the chef as a light winter warmer. This dish is particularly suited for entertaining guests because the majority of its complex components can be prepared significantly in advance, allowing the host to enjoy the event rather than remaining stuck in the kitchen.

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Local Sourcing And Flavor Profiles

Daniel Harte emphasizes the importance of regional produce in defining the dish's character, noting that Rosslare is blessed with exceptional local fishmongers who provide consistently fresh seafood. To add an earthy depth to the meal, he specifically incorporates butter from Saltrock Farm and utilizes locally sourced barley, ensuring the flavor profile remains grounded in the agricultural identity of County Wexford.

The recipe serves four individuals and requires precise measurements to balance the delicate flavors of the ocean with the hearty texture of the grain. The core components include 4 portions of cod fillet, each weighing 180g, alongside specific quantities for the sauce and sides that rely on simple yet high-quality staples like white wine, cream, and fresh herbs.

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Technical Sauce Preparation Methods

The white wine sauce requires careful reduction to achieve the correct syrup-like consistency, which forms the liquid backbone of the dish. The process begins by sweating 3 sliced shallots in oil over medium heat until they become translucent, followed by the addition of 200g of white wine.

Once the wine reduces, 200g of cream is introduced and reduced by half before the mixture is strained through a sieve. The final step involves seasoning with salt and lemon juice, then whisking in 25g of butter to create a smooth, rich emulsion that coats the fish without overwhelming it.

Barley And Cod Cooking Techniques

Preparing the barley involves steaming 200g of pre-cooked grains in water for up to 30 minutes, after which they are drained and tossed with 1 tbsp of butter, 2 minced garlic cloves, and 2 tbsp of finely chopped dill. The cod is cooked skin-side down in a pan lined with parchment paper to prevent sticking, basted with butter until browned, and finished in the oven for seven to eight minutes.

This method ensures the fish remains moist and tender while developing a slight crust. The accompanying salad consists of 100g of peppery mixed leaves and thinly sliced shallot, dressed simply with olive oil and lemon juice to provide a sharp, fresh contrast to the rich sauce and savory grain.

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Culinary Heritage And Professional Standards

Daniel Harte is a distinguished member of Euro-Toques Ireland, an organization dedicated to preserving the integrity and authenticity of Irish culinary traditions. This group champions a food culture rooted in quality, provenance, and deep respect for local producers while actively mentoring the next generation of chefs to carry these high standards forward.

By combining international techniques with hyper-local ingredients, Harte's recipe exemplifies the modern approach to Irish gastronomy. The Sea Rooms at Kelly's Resort continues to be a focal point for this culinary excellence, inviting food enthusiasts to replicate professional-grade dishes in their own homes using accessible, regional supplies.