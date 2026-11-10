David Walliams Faces Multiple Sexual Misconduct Allegations After Court Blocks Injunction

David Walliams cannot stop publication of sexual misconduct allegations by women who claim grooming by the celebrity. The High Court rejected his bid for a lifelong injunction allowing the Guardian and ITV to publish.

David Walliams, a prominent British television personality and bestselling children's author, is facing serious accusations from multiple women alleging that he exploited his fame to pursue sexual relationships with teenagers and young adults. These accounts, which include claims of grooming starting when the complainants were fifteen years old, have prompted a major legal battle over press freedom and the protection of the public figure's mental health.

High Court Rejects Lifelong Injunction Bid

The High Court has officially dismissed a legal attempt by David Walliams to prevent the publication of these sensitive allegations, ruling that the media organizations have a right to proceed. A senior judge determined that while there is a genuine and grave risk of suicide if the story is released, the state has already taken substantial measures to protect Walliams by detaining him under the Mental Health Act. The court found that an injunction would constitute an exceptionally serious interference with press freedom and the right of sources to communicate their experiences to the public.

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This ruling allows the Guardian and ITV News to publish the results of their joint investigation, which has been in preparation for several months. The decision comes after Walliams' lawyers confirmed that they will not appeal against the judge's dismissal of the case. The judge acknowledged the probable effect on Walliams' teenage son but concluded that the investigation concerns matters of substantial public interest that outweigh the claimant's desire to suppress the narrative.

Allegations Detail Grooming and Workplace Harassment

The allegations detail a pattern of behavior involving Walliams using his position on Britain's Got Talent and his role at his former publisher, HarperCollins, to target young women. Sources indicate that the comedian abused his power to pursue sexual relationships, including with a junior staff member at HarperCollins. Two women, now in their thirties, stated that they were first approached by Walliams when they were just fifteen years old and that the grooming had lasting negative effects on their lives for nearly two decades.

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Other sources, including young models and fans who were between seventeen and twenty-two years old at the time, reported receiving unsolicited and inappropriate messages from Walliams on social media. The investigation, which involved hearing from thirty individuals with first-hand accounts, also uncovered evidence of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct in professional settings. The Guardian and ITV News reviewed emails, social media messages, contemporaneous notes, and newspaper articles to corroborate these claims.

Walliams' legal team has consistently denied any wrongdoing, arguing that the allegations are not indicative of guilt but rather stem from deep-rooted trauma caused by childhood experiences. Barrister Sara Mansoori KC argued that publication would likely trigger another suicide attempt and that human rights laws obligated the court to remove this threat by issuing a lifelong injunction. She noted that Walliams made two attempts to take his own life after the news organizations first presented the allegations to him in May.

Walliams Denies Predatory Behavior Amidst Mental Health Crisis

In a personal letter addressed to the journalists at the Guardian and ITV News, David Walliams denied being a sexual predator and stated that he has not broken the law. He admitted to behaving thoughtlessly during casual sexual relationships in the past but maintained that he never abused the power imbalance inherent in his fame. He expressed devastation that women he met ten to twenty years ago now feel hurt or angry, describing the situation as a source of significant distress.

Following the court's decision, Walliams remains in a psychiatric hospital where he is receiving inpatient treatment. The judge noted that this environment significantly reduces the likelihood of suicide and that the treatment may modify his mental state, thereby providing sufficient protection without the need for prior restraint on publication. The publication of the story marks the culmination of a careful legal process that balanced the rights of the individual against the public's right to know about the conduct of a prominent cultural figure.