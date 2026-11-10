DCC Energy Books £348.3 Million Charge as Nexora Sale Nears Completion

DCC Energy reports a £348.3 million impairment on its Nexora tech unit, which it is selling to One Equity Partners, leaving a £323.7 million net loss.

DCC Energy booked a £348.3 million (€416.9 million) non-cash impairment charge against its technology unit in the six months to the end of September, as it neared a deal to sell the business. The charge pushed the Dublin-based group into a net loss of £323.7 million for the period, according to its latest financial results, published on Tuesday.

DCC is in the process of being taken over by the US private equity firms KKR and Energy Capital Partners. In early October 2026, the group said it would receive $701 million (€626.8 million) in net proceeds for the tech unit, called Nexora, which is being sold to New York-based One Equity Partners.

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Impairment Charge Reflects Expected Nexora Sale Proceeds

DCC Energy recorded the impairment to reflect the expected proceeds from disposing of Nexora. The charge is non-cash and stated before tax, and it was recognised in the current reporting period after the group agreed to sell the unit.

The net charge also includes restructuring, redundancy and transaction-related costs tied to the disposal and separation of the business. DCC partly offset these costs with a gain of £12.7 million on the disposal of property in North America, and a related tax credit of £24.4 million.

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Shareholder Payout Falls Short of Earlier Target

KKR and Energy Capital Partners had promised DCC shareholders an additional £1.25 a share if Nexora reached $800 million in value. That extra payment was on top of the £65.25 a share on offer for the wider group.

DCC shareholders will receive only a third of the £1.25 maximum additional consideration, because the Nexora sale came in well below that threshold. The price was also lower than some analysts had initially expected the division to achieve.

DCC chief executive Donal Murphy announced in late 2024 that the group was abandoning what remained of its conglomerate roots to focus on energy. The Nexora disposal is a central step in that strategy, which is why the outcome of the sale matters for the company's remaining focus.

Nexora and Takeover Completion Timeline Confirmed

DCC Energy confirmed that it expects the Nexora sale to be completed by March 1. The takeover by KKR and Energy Capital Partners is expected to be finalised in the first quarter of 2027.

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In its statement, DCC said the impairment followed the agreement to dispose of the unit in October 2026. The timetable therefore links the Nexora completion date with the wider takeover, so shareholders and the market will be watching both milestones closely.