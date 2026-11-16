Former De La Salle brother Cormac Hilliard receives a four-year sentence for indecent assault against five teenage boys in Dublin during the 1970s.

Former De La Salle brother Cormac Hilliard, known as Brother Benignus, has been sentenced to four years in prison for the historical sexual abuse of five teenage boys in Dublin during the 1970s. The 87-year-old appeared at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where he pleaded guilty to five sample counts of indecent assault committed between 1970 and 1977. The victims, who were aged between 12 and 14 at the time of the offenses, described Hilliard as an evil monster who subjected them to physical violence and sexual abuse while they were pupils in his care.

Hilliard Abuse Mechanisms and Locations

Cormac Hilliard, who was in his 30s when the crimes occurred, utilized his position as a school principal and educator to exploit vulnerable students. The abuse took place across various locations within the school environment, including school corridors and his private office. In at least one instance, the abuse extended to his personal vehicle. The specific acts included inappropriate touching of the boys and forcing them to engage in masturbation with him. He also exposed himself to one student after shouting at the boy for hiding in the school toilets, demonstrating a pattern of intimidation and control over his victims.

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Physical Violence and Institutional Cover-up

Beyond sexual offenses, the court heard details of Hilliard's physical aggression toward the students. He slapped one victim in the face prior to committing sexual abuse and used a leather strap to punish another boy. The trauma inflicted by Hilliard caused significant behavioral changes in the students, with many skipping school for extended periods and becoming disruptive in class. Some of the boys were eventually expelled or forced to leave the school when they fought back, while others changed schools or ended their education prematurely to escape his presence. Many of these victims left school without taking formal examinations due to the severe disruption to their academic lives.

Police Investigation and Prosecution Timeline

The path to prosecution for Cormac Hilliard was lengthy and complex, involving multiple attempts to bring the allegations to justice. Two of the complainants wished to waive their anonymity in court, while others remained anonymous. The first complainant, John O'Connell, came forward over 15 years ago, but no prosecution was initiated at that time. A second complainant came forward in 2022, but the case was only taken up seriously when a further three complainants made disclosures. Det Garda Anita Brannigan noted that Hilliard categorically denied the allegations during questioning by gardaí in 2010, 2022, and most recently in 2023. He entered guilty pleas in advance of his trial, which had been scheduled for last May.

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Judge Sentencing and Mitigating Factors

Judge Martin Nolan presided over the sentencing, emphasizing that Hilliard had a basic duty to educate and protect the boys but failed singularly in that responsibility. The judge described the behavior as fiendish and noted that Hilliard appeared to believe he was untouchable and immune from reprimand. The initial headline sentence set by the judge was eight years. However, this was reduced to four years after taking into account several mitigating factors, including Hilliard's guilty plea and his advanced age of 87. Despite acknowledging his age, Judge Martin Nolan stated clearly that Hilliard deserved to go to prison for his crimes.

Long-Term Impact on Victim Lives

The five complainants, now in their 60s, provided detailed victim impact statements describing how the abuse affected their education, mental health, relationships, and life trajectories. John O'Connell described developing acute anxiety that persisted throughout his life and using alcohol to cope with the trauma. Another complainant stated that Hilliard was the reason he left school at a young age, preventing him from completing his exams. The third complainant revealed that the bravery of Blackrock College abuse survivors inspired him to come forward. The fourth complainant described lying on railway tracks sobbing after a horrific episode and expressed anger at being punished for disruptive behavior caused by the abuse. Michael Scanlon, who also waived anonymity, described the experience of going to school as a living nightmare due to Hilliard's presence.