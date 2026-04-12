De Zerbi's Tottenham Debut Ends in Defeat; Forest Earns Crucial Point

Roberto De Zerbi's first match as Tottenham manager ended in a 1-0 loss to Sunderland, while Nottingham Forest secured a valuable draw against Aston Villa. Crystal Palace defeated Newcastle with a late penalty.

Roberto De Zerbi's debut as Tottenham 's manager ended in a disappointing 1-0 loss to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. The Italian coach took the reins from Igor Tudor, who departed from the North London club last month. Spurs entered the match situated in the Premier League 's relegation zone, following West Ham's victory over Wolves on Friday. The first half unfolded with both teams creating scoring opportunities, including a penalty decision that was overturned for Spurs in the 21st minute.

Players like Brian Brobbey, Richarlison, and Dominic Solanke came close to breaking the deadlock for Spurs. However, Sunderland managed to seize the lead eleven minutes into the second half, courtesy of a deflected strike by Nordi Mukiele. This proved to be the decisive goal, securing back-to-back league wins for Regis Le Bris's team. The loss leaves Tottenham struggling, now two points adrift in the relegation zone with six games remaining, and still searching for their first Premier League victory of 2026. This setback underscores the challenges facing De Zerbi as he seeks to revitalize the team's performance and climb out of the precarious position they find themselves in. This situation puts an immediate pressure on De Zerbi to change the outcome of the next matches.\In contrast, Nottingham Forest secured a vital point in their quest to avoid relegation, achieving a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at the City Ground. Neco Williams' goal, scored seven minutes before halftime, cancelled out Murillo's earlier own goal, extending Vitor Pereira's side's unbeaten run to four games. With Tottenham's defeat at Sunderland, the draw provides Forest with a three-point cushion above the drop zone, with six crucial matches remaining. Aston Villa, aiming to strengthen their chances of Champions League qualification, will reflect on missed opportunities, with Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins coming close to scoring. Despite the draw, both teams acknowledged the significance of the point, particularly considering their midweek away fixtures in the Europa League. The match could serve as a prelude to a two-legged semi-final encounter in the coming weeks. Villa's pre-match preparations were disrupted by the late withdrawal of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, marking the third instance of this occurrence this season. Marco Bizot stepped in and was immediately tested, making saves early in the game. Forest initially played well but fell behind in the 23rd minute after Rogers' low cross deflected off Murillo and into the net. This gave Villa control, but Forest equalized in the 38th minute with a well-worked move that resulted in Williams' goal.\Elsewhere in the league, Jean-Philippe Mateta's penalty goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time secured a dramatic 2-1 victory for Crystal Palace against Newcastle. This result dealt a further blow to Newcastle's European qualification aspirations. Mateta, coming off the bench, initially cancelled out William Osula's opening goal at Selhurst Park, before his late penalty sealed the win for the Eagles, marking only their second home victory in the Premier League since November. A significantly altered Newcastle side failed to overcome their Tyne-Wear derby disappointment from three weeks prior, and now find themselves five points behind seventh-placed Brentford. This loss hinders Newcastle's ambitions to secure a place in European competition for next season. These results have a significant impact on the standings, and this can change the dynamic of the whole season





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Tottenham Sunderland Nottingham Forest Aston Villa Crystal Palace Newcastle Premier League

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