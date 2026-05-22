Gabbard Quits Position Amid Criticism

She is the fourth cabinet official to depart during Trump’s second term, citing the recent diagnosis of bone cancer for her husband, a relative rarity.

Her decision to quit, effective June 30, 2026, triggered by the US relocation to Iran, which triggered debates about her loyalty to the president and the significance of her appointment as the head of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). With her husband battling against cancer, she found herself in an awkward position and disavowed of any involvement in the president's decision to strike Iran.

She underscored her opposition to foreign wars, which led to her becoming an unusual appointment in this capacity. She clarified that US wars in the Middle East, under her leadership, destabilized the area and jeopardized US safety. Her criticism of past US wars in the Middle East led her to abandon her 2020 presidential bid, switch to the independent party platform, and become a contributor to Fox News





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Cabinet Gabbard Resignation Cancer Iran Position Leadership Veteran Republican Republican Criticism Decision Iran Strike Position Middle East Battling Leaves Conflict Depart Department Experience Effort Strategy

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