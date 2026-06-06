Debut Novel Explores Home, Addiction, and Hope in Dublin's Housing Crisis

A poet and editor releases her first novel, 'Somewhere,' a multilayered story of interconnected lives in Dublin facing addiction and housing insecurity, with an ultimately hopeful tone.

In her debut novel , a poet and editor explores the interconnected lives of Dublin ers grappling with addiction, precarious housing, and the search for home. The story centres on Clodagh, a young woman living in her mother's flat after a breakup with Seamus.

Told from multiple perspectives, the narrative weaves together characters muddling through life in Ireland, each confronting various addictions while navigating the housing crisis. The author, who lives on the Sligo-Roscommon border, deliberately avoids naming Dublin in the book, keeping the location open to evoke a sense of universality.

'I had been away for years, so it came from an odd kind of nostalgia,' she explains. She made trips to the city centre, taking photos and notes like a tourist, to capture the essence of the city. The novel, titled 'Somewhere,' is influenced by works like Irvine Welsh's 'Trainspotting' and Hubert Selby Jr.'s 'Requiem for a Dream,' as well as the film 'The Mercy' and David Sedaris's 'Me Talk Pretty One Day.

' The housing situation was integral to the characters; as they were written, their circumstances emerged naturally. 'It is almost impossible to deal with any big problem if you have nowhere to rest or be cared for,' she says. Despite the heavy themes, the book is ultimately hopeful, with a brisk pace and touches of humour. Readers have called it a page-turner, which pleases the author.

The author, a published poet with a collection titled 'Silver Spoon' (2020) and two pamphlets, found writing fiction refreshing after two decades of poetry.

'For me, poetry means taking a true story and distilling it to its most essential components, whereas the novel allowed me to expand and explore,' she notes. However, she cannot do both simultaneously; she describes it as 'changing heads, Worzel Gummidge style.

' Her collaborations with other creatives, such as Thomas Drouard on a techno poem called 'I Don't Dance Enough,' have been stimulating. They worked together in Le Havre for a week, thanks to the Ireland Chair of Poetry travel award, creating from scratch in a back-and-forth manner. Techno was a big part of her youth, making the collaboration particularly rewarding.

She also works as an editor for a Scottish poetry publisher, where she has helped produce books including Dareen Tatour's prison memoir and Jamie O'Halloran's new poetry collection. Her proudest achievement is editing Helen Grehan's debut; Helen, a gifted poet and songwriter known for the 1970s radical folk trio the Grehan Sisters, performed a poem that made the author's jaw drop. Helen was at the heart of The Hermit Collective, a pop-up arts troupe in the northwest.

The writing process for the novel was difficult and solitary.

'It was strange to be so alone with my own words. For all I knew, the story would never even be read by anyone, so throwing myself into it for so long was quite kamikaze,' she recalls. She missed the spark off other people and felt redundant as a writer because nothing appeared in print. To stay connected, she resumed collaborating with friends.

Recently, she stumbled into the Countdown world after a random invitation to the Co:Wat event in Waterford. She started her own weekend in Monasteraden in 2022, an all-day tournament of word and number games based on the TV show. Called Co:Mon, it takes place the weekend after Easter, and participants stay over, spending much time in the next-door pub. This year's Co:Wat is coming up in June.

Looking ahead, she is writing a new novel, assembling a poetry collection, plotting a poetry film and a techno-poem, and preparing to host a series of monthly spoken-word nights in Ballaghaderreen called Spells Spoken Word Club. Among her current obsessions is Frank Skinner's Poetry Podcast, which she has listened to every episode, some multiple times. She also recommends the Irish arts podcast 'Get Around to It.





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