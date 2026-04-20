Declan Rice Rallies Arsenal Squad as Premier League Title Race Tightens

After a narrow defeat to Manchester City, Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice and manager Mikel Arteta insist that the Premier League title race remains wide open as they prepare for the final five games of the season.

Declan Rice has sent a defiant message to the Arsenal faithful and his teammates, insisting that the Premier League title race is far from settled following the club's recent defeat to Manchester City . The high-stakes clash at the Etihad Stadium, decided by a solitary goal from Erling Haaland, saw the Gunners' lead at the top of the table trimmed to just three points. With Manchester City possessing a game in hand against Burnley, the pressure on Mikel Arteta 's side has reached a boiling point.

Despite the disappointment of the result, Rice was captured by Sky Sports cameras immediately after the final whistle, rallying his captain Martin Odegaard and the rest of the squad with the firm declaration that the pursuit of the trophy remains alive and active. This sentiment reflects the internal belief within the dressing room that the narrative of the season is not yet written in stone. Manager Mikel Arteta has echoed these sentiments, framing the final stretch of the campaign as a completely new chapter. In his post-match assessment, the Spanish tactician emphasized that his players possess the necessary resolve to navigate the difficult fixtures ahead. Arteta noted that the squad remains highly convinced of their capabilities, having discussed their future objectives immediately after the loss. He highlighted that with only five games remaining and a slender three-point advantage still in their favor, the club must treat every remaining encounter as a final. The manager pointed out that the competitive nature of the modern Premier League makes points hard to come by, and his focus is entirely on the upcoming preparations for the next match against Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium, scheduled for April 25. Reflecting on the psychological state of his team, Arteta admitted that while there was palpable disappointment following the defeat at the Etihad, the overriding emotion was one of determination. The squad recognizes that they missed a significant opportunity to extend their lead, yet they view the final five matches as an even greater challenge that could still define their season. Arteta remains steadfast in his commitment to a game-by-game approach, urging his players to learn from their mistakes rather than dwelling on the setback. The Gunners are now entering a critical rest period to recuperate and refocus, aiming to sharpen their tactical discipline and mental fortitude. With the title race turning into a marathon of nerves, both the players and the coaching staff are fully aware that any slip-up could prove fatal to their ambitions, yet they are collectively refusing to yield to the immense pressure mounted by the reigning champions





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