Defence Barristers Criticize Evidence in Lyra McKee Murder Trial

The non-jury trial at Belfast Crown Court, investigating the death of author Lyra McKee, has seen defence barristers strongly question the quality and nature of the prosecution's evidence, which they describe as predominantly circumstantial. Three men stand accused of murder, with others facing charges related to rioting and petrol bomb attacks during the 2019 Derry disturbances where McKee was fatally shot.

The non-jury trial at Belfast Crown Court , which commenced in May 2024, is currently hearing closing submissions from defence barristers in the case concerning the death of Lyra McKee. The prosecution is presenting evidence for a total of 52 charges against nine individuals. A significant point of contention raised by the defence is the quality of the evidence presented, which they characterize as almost entirely circumstantial.

One barrister, representing one of the men accused of murder, acknowledged the thoroughness of the police investigation into Ms. McKee’s death, describing it as a genuine tragedy. However, he further argued that some officers had overstepped their duties, boundaries were crossed, and expert witnesses were compromised. Lyra McKee, a 29-year-old author, tragically died on April 18th, 2019, after being struck by a bullet while observing civil unrest in the Creggan area of Derry. She was standing near police vehicles at the time. The incident occurred during the filming of a documentary by TV presenter Reggie Yates and an MTV crew, who were in the area interviewing members of Saoradh, a fringe republican political group with a presence in Derry. The events leading to Ms. McKee's death involved multiple petrol bombs being thrown at police officers and a car being set alight amidst chaotic scenes. The prosecution contends that four shots were fired towards officers during this period, asserting these were aimed and deliberate. Paul McIntyre, aged 58, from Derry, Peter Cavanagh, aged 37, also from Derry, and Jordan Gareth Devine, aged 25, from Derry, are collectively facing a joint enterprise murder charge. Six other men from Derry are also on trial, facing charges including rioting and throwing petrol bombs. Tragically, another man accused of rioting and throwing petrol bombs on the night of the murder passed away during the trial proceedings last year. The prosecution's case posits that the three men accused of murder accompanied a lone gunman to the firing position on that night and either encouraged or assisted him in his actions. Earlier in the proceedings, in February, Judge Patricia Smyth dismissed a defence application arguing there was no case to answer. The trial has previously heard testimony about a horrifying scream heard in the immediate aftermath of the shot that killed Ms. McKee. A police witness recounted the decision to transport her to the hospital in a police Land Rover, bypassing an ambulance, and the perilous journey through burning vehicles and crowds towards Letterkenny Road, across the bridge, and up to Altnagelvin. During this urgent transport, officers performed CPR on Ms. McKee. The journey took approximately five minutes, but sadly, her death was confirmed shortly after her arrival at the hospital. This week, defence barristers have been delivering their closing submissions. On Thursday morning, Mark Mulholland, representing Paul McIntyre, elaborated on his criticisms of the evidence's quality, which he had begun to articulate on Wednesday. He highlighted that three witnesses provided contradictory accounts regarding the identification of his client as 'person D' in video footage from April 18th, specifically concerning his height. Furthermore, he contended that no police officer could reliably identify Mr. McIntyre amidst the disturbances. In response to a suggestion from Judge Smyth that Mr. McIntyre does not always wear glasses, Mr. Mulholland argued that if someone intended to pick up bullet cartridges or throw petrol bombs at police, they would indeed be wearing their glasses. Concluding his submission, Mr. Mulholland characterized the prosecution's case as fragile, akin to a 'white dot on a coat,' and strongly urged the court to acquit his client. The judge has emphasized that each defendant's case must be considered individually, acknowledging the various perspectives presented throughout the trial





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Lyra Mckee Belfast Crown Court Murder Trial Circumstantial Evidence Defence Barristers

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