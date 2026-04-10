Defence Forces Deploy 'The Beasts' to Clear Blockades Amidst Fuel Protest Crisis

The Irish Defence Forces are deploying heavy lift vehicles to help Gardai clear roadblocks and end the ongoing fuel protest crisis, particularly focusing on the vital Whitegate oil refinery.

The Irish Defence Forces are deploying heavy lift recovery vehicles, nicknamed The Beasts, to assist Garda i in ending the ongoing roadblock crisis affecting Ireland. Sources have revealed that a Garda operation, aimed at clearing strategic sites, could begin as early as this morning. Central to the operation will be four Defence Forces heavy lift recovery vehicles. These vehicles, capable of moving 18.

5-tonne Mowag armoured personnel carriers and heavy shipping containers, will be used to remove tractors, lorries, and other vehicles blocking key facilities. The primary focus is believed to be the Whitegate oil refinery in County Cork, considered the most critical infrastructure site targeted by protesters. The refinery is vital as it accounts for nearly half of Ireland's fuel needs, including diesel and kerosene for planes. The government views the swift clearance of the protest at Whitegate as essential. The Defence Forces will be deployed to remove blockades if protesters do not comply with Garda requests to end their disruption. Sources indicate that other key sites, including Foynes in County Limerick, a location near Rosslare Europort in County Wexford, and the Port of Cork in Ringaskiddy, are also targets for removal. Garda chiefs have prioritized a triage list of sites based on their importance. More than a dozen protest sites are active, including O'Connell Street in Dublin, Galway, and Sligo, with several motorways such as the M50, M1, and M7 also affected.\Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan and Defence Minister Helen McEntee held a meeting with senior security officials on Thursday evening to discuss the strategy for addressing the protests causing widespread chaos. Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly, Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Rossa Mulcahy, and key senior staff participated in the meeting. Specially trained Garda negotiators, usually involved in siege situations, have been made available to engage with protesters across the country if needed. The Department of Justice stated that the ministers were briefed on the Garda and Defence Forces plans to manage the crisis. The department highlighted that An Garda Síochána leads the operational response, while the Defence Forces are on standby to support the civil authorities. Ministers will receive regular updates as the situation unfolds. The meeting followed the Garda's official request for Defence Forces assistance on Thursday morning. The Garda issued a C70 form, the formal procedure for requesting Defence Forces support, specifically for their inability to move heavy vehicles. The Defence Forces possess four heavy lift vehicles, The Beasts, which are now deployed, ready for Garda use. The vehicles will be used as a last resort, with Gardai hoping for voluntary removal by protesters. The deployment of Defence Forces personnel will be limited to small crews operating the vehicles, and not a large-scale deployment of soldiers. Sources say that protestors causing disruption will be fined in the coming weeks.\The Garda are documenting vehicle details for issuing fixed charge penalty notices for traffic obstruction. This includes a €40 fine for obstructing traffic and parking on a motorway, a common tactic employed by some protesters. The government recognizes that the situation is impacting the country on multiple levels, and have stated that this situation is of national importance. The government are also aware of the impact the high fuel prices is having on protesters across the country and is actively trying to work out a solution with all parties involved. Gardai are aiming to have as little impact as possible with the operation. The main concern for the Gardai is to ensure that the public have the ability to move freely across the country. The Defence Forces will only be used if absolutely needed and will be used as a last resort to alleviate the situation and ensure the countries infrastructure is not impacted for a prolonged period. This situation is the top priority for both the Gardai and the government. They are committed to finding a resolution as soon as possible and hope to reduce the disruption across the country. The government are aware of how important these essential supplies are to the general public, including the emergency services, and want to assure them that they are doing everything possible to bring the situation to an end





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Fuel Protests Blockades Irish Defence Forces Garda Whitegate Refinery Infrastructure Traffic Obstruction Government Response

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